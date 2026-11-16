LIV Golf Exiles Return to DP World Tour: Status of Top Players in 2027

Analysis of former LIV Golf players securing DP World Tour exemptions for 2027, including Jon Rahm, Brooks Koepka, and Cameron Smith, alongside those facing uncertain futures.

The landscape for professional golfers who defected from the PGA Tour to LIV Golf is solidifying as the 2027 season approaches. With the DP World Tour concluding its current campaign in Dubai, many former LIV athletes have secured their playing rights through exemptions, sponsor invitations, or successful qualification efforts. While some have locked in full schedules, others face an uncertain future or potential retirement from the top tier of the sport.

Rahm and Koepka Secure Tour Status

Juan Carlos Garcia Rahm, the former world number one, has secured his place on the DP World Tour for 2027 after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship earlier this month. This victory grants him a two-year exemption, although he already held status as a recent major winner by virtue of his 2023 Masters title. Rahm has committed to a full schedule, distinguishing his path from other defectors who have taken sporadic appearances.

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Brooks Koepka, the two-time U.S. Open champion, faces a critical deadline regarding his 2027 status. His victory at Pinehurst in 2024 provides him with eligibility, yet he has only confirmed an appearance at the Nedbank Challenge in South Africa. Koepka previously indicated he might focus solely on majors and content creation, and final decisions on his application for tour status are expected on Tuesday.

Smith and Niemann Navigate Complex Schedules

Cameron Smith, the 2022 Open Champion, holds exemption status due to his major victory at St Andrews, which also covers the four majors for another year. Smith has expressed reluctance to spend extended periods away from Australia, a factor that originally drew him to LIV Golf. He has confirmed participation in the Australian PGA Championship and the Australian Open, but his remaining calendar remains undefined.

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Joost Luiten Niemann, the Chilean golfer with the most wins in LIV history, has reportedly reached an agreement with the DP World Tour. He plans to play between 15 and 20 events next year on sponsor invitations. A single victory during this period would grant him full membership, leveraging his history of frequent travel and regular appearances in Australia.

Reed and Hatton Return to European Stage

Paul Reed, the 2018 Masters champion, successfully returned to the PGA Tour after quitting LIV Golf in January. He subsequently earned his DP World Tour card by finishing fourth in the Race to Dubai standings. His performance included two wins in his first four events of the year, securing his status among the top ten non-exempt players.

Tommy Hatton, a key figure for the European Ryder Cup team, won the DP World Tour Championship in Dubai on Sunday to claim his ninth European title. Hatton has stated that his primary focus for the upcoming season is winning a major championship and securing selection for the Ryder Cup, marking a clear strategic shift toward traditional tour objectives.

Uncertain Futures for Johnson and Australian Stars

Tiger Woods, the former world number one, remains without a confirmed tour status for 2027. Although his manager mentioned pursuing paths to the highest level of competition, Woods has not committed to a specific tour. His only guaranteed appearance will be at the Masters Tournament in Augusta, where he holds lifetime exemption following his 2019 victory.

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Australian golfers face varied outcomes in their quest to remain competitive. Harry Higgs Herbert has reportedly agreed to play 15 DP World Tour events on sponsor invitations, with a win granting full status. He will also participate in the NSW Open and Australian PGA Championship, while aiming for major opportunities through rankings or qualifying.

David Hearn Smylie, a 24-year-old left-hander from Queensland, failed to earn a card at DP World Tour Q-School. He is scheduled to play the Queensland PGA Championship and the Australian PGA Championship, relying on medical exemptions for five additional invites due to previous injury setbacks. His path forward is precarious but supported by his recent Australian Open title.

Jason Leishman, a veteran of the game, is at risk of falling out of the professional ranks. He is confirmed to play the Victorian PGA Championship and two events he considers Australian majors. However, beyond these commitments, his future remains unclear as he navigates the transition away from regular tour play without a guaranteed exemption or invitation structure in place.