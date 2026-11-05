BC Partners pulls $430m LIV Golf funding, bankruptcy hearing set as league faces liquidation

BC Partners Credit withdrew its $US300 million ($A428m) commitment to relaunch LIV Golf after player defections, leaving the league headed for liquidation at a Thursday bankruptcy hearing. Rory McIlroy and DP World Tour chief Guy Kinnings criticized LIV for damaging professional golf.

BC Partners Credit has pulled its $US300 million ($A428m) commitment to relaunch LIV Golf, dealing a fatal blow to the embattled breakaway league. The private equity firm dropped its bid after failing to secure enough player commitments, with a deadline looming to show sufficient support for a 2027 tournament series.

BC Partners Withdraws From LIV Golf Revival

Multiple reports said BC Partners believed too many big names had exited to justify the investment. The decision came after Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund ended its backing this year, having invested more than $US5 billion ($A7.1 billion) in LIV since its 2022 launch. LIV filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in New Jersey in September, allowing star players Jon Rahm, Sergio Garcia, Louis Oosthuizen, Ian Poulter and Tyrrell Hatton to quit their contracts.

Also read John Rahm Explains Departure from LIV Golf Amid Bankruptcy and PGA Tour Hopes

Australian major winner Cameron Smith had yet to announce his intentions before the bombshell arrived on Wednesday in the US (Thursday AEDT). LIV has said it plans to continue operating while it reorganises, but another court hearing in the bankruptcy case on Thursday (Friday AEDT) in Trenton, New Jersey, is set to be the beginning of the end. The hearing will discuss various contracts, leases and assets, with remaining assets to be liquidated.

It is unclear whether LIV's fate may also be discussed. In October, BC Partners made an initial investment and planned to provide up to $US300 million to help the league emerge from restructuring and strengthen its finances ahead of the 2027 season. Smith and several other Australian golfers, including Marc Leishman, now appear set to return to the European (DP World) Tour if they are to continue in the professional ranks.

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There is as yet no path back to the PGA Tour, which has maintained a strong stance against LIV golfers. But the South Australia capital has already secured the Australian Open from 2028-34, hosting the men's and women's tournaments in alternate years. The news of LIV Golf's demise emerged just hours after more criticism from Rory McIlroy.

McIlroy Condemns LIV Golf Arms Race Tactics

The Northern Irishman said the Saudi-backed breakaway league had taken players and sponsors from rival tours and turned professional golf into an "arms race". McIlroy said he agreed with DP World Tour boss Guy Kinnings' earlier assertion that LIV had sought to undermine the European circuit, pointing to comments made by people involved with the league at this year's Masters about wanting to destroy the tour.

"They took players; they took sponsors; they turned professional golf into an arms race," McIlroy told reporters ahead of the Abu Dhabi Championship. "They were going around Augusta saying they wanted to destroy the European Tour. Yeah, I agree with everything.

" McIlroy acknowledged that LIV's investment had brought benefits, including the creation of the International Series on the Asian Tour, but said the latter had ultimately been left without the support it needed. "Where did that leave the Asian Tour? They left them high and dry," said McIlroy, adding the tour had since returned to the fold through partnerships with the PGA Tour and DP World Tour.

The six-time major champion said LIV's financial model was always likely to face difficulties if investors failed to see a return or decided to redirect their money elsewhere. He also called it "ironic" that LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil's motto is now "complete, not compete" - a reference to the breakaway league finding a place in golf's ecosystem rather than trying to take over.

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McIlroy, 37, added the disruption caused by the breakaway league could ultimately leave men's golf on a more sustainable footing.

DP World Tour Chief Protects Members Interests

"For long-term sustainability for men's professional golf, I think we are in a much better spot," he said. DP World Tour chief executive Guy Kinnings said LIV had sought to undermine the European circuit. Kinnings is having to weigh up regaining some star power with unhappiness among some of his members that LIV players are just walking back onto the tour having caused so much disruption. He accepted there was a balance to strike in integrating the returning players.

"But we also have to protect the tour against an entity who spent, so we are told, over $7 billion, with one of their aims being to 'destroy the DP World Tour,'" Kinnings said. "I have heard that from so many different people they talked to, who I have known for over 30 years within the game and who I trust implicitly.

Clearly when you are faced with statements like that, and then people then ask why we are doing what we are doing with our membership and invite policy for 2027, then I think the answer becomes pretty obvious. Myself and everyone at the DP World Tour have a duty to our members to protect our tour.

DeChambeau Defends LIV Golf Future Plans

" LIV Golf launched in 2022 with funding from Saudi Arabia and lured leading players from the PGA Tour including Phil Mickelson, Bryson DeChambeau and Brooks Koepka. DeChambeau, one of the biggest names on LIV's player roster, said recently the business model for the league's proposed 2.0 era "makes a lot of sense" and that he hoped it would last "forever".

"We need a few more answers" was the reaction to why Cameron Smith's future on the LIV tour is still uncertain. The Australian's lawyers are seeking an exit from his old contract, but the league's collapse has left his next move unclear. With LIV's assets set to be liquidated and no path back to the PGA Tour, Smith and other Australian golfers may have to return to the DP World Tour to continue their careers.