LIV Golf's Future Uncertain as Saudi PIF Reportedly Considers Funding Withdrawal

Reports suggest Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund may be reconsidering its financial backing for the LIV Golf league, sparking emergency executive meetings and speculation about a potential merger with the PGA Tour. The PIF's shifting investment strategy and LIV's financial performance are cited as key factors.

The future of the LIV Golf league hangs precariously in the balance as Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), the primary financial backer, is reportedly contemplating a withdrawal of its substantial support. This seismic development comes amidst circulating reports of an emergency meeting held by LIV executives in New York on Wednesday, a gathering that took place despite a tournament scheduled to commence in Mexico City on Thursday.

The timing of these discussions is particularly noteworthy, occurring shortly after the PIF unveiled its ambitious new five-year strategy. This strategic pivot by the nearly trillion-dollar Saudi sovereign wealth fund signals a shift towards 'a new phase of achieving sustainable value, maximising impact and increasing investment efficiency.' One prevailing theory suggests that the PIF may be re-evaluating its financial commitments, potentially influenced by the broader geopolitical landscape and the economic repercussions of regional conflicts, such as the ongoing Iran war.

Adding to the opacity surrounding LIV's situation, the media centre at the Mexico City event remained unusually closed on Tuesday, fueling speculation and uncertainty. In the wake of these developments, an anonymous golfer, speaking to The Telegraph, expressed a cautious optimism that this uncertainty could pave the way for a reconciliation between LIV and the established PGA Tour. The player remarked, I’ll be honest. None of the players have heard anything. It’s hopefully a merger. Everyone gathers at Augusta don’t they?

However, this sentiment appears to be at odds with assurances previously provided to players. Sergio Garcia, a prominent LIV golfer and former Masters champion, speaking at a press conference where he also addressed his recent on-course outburst, stated that the current reports contradict the initial promises made by PIF governor Yasir Al-Rumayyan. Garcia emphasized, That is not what Yasir told us at the beginning of the year, that he is behind us, that they have a project of many years. There are always rumours and I cannot comment anything more to you than what we know.

Players were reportedly informed at LIV’s most recent event in South Africa that funding was secured to sustain the league until at least 2032. This assurance followed statements made by LIV CEO Scott O’Neil in February, who acknowledged that the tour was not expected to be profitable for another five to ten years. Concerns about LIV's financial viability first surfaced in January when a senior Saudi Arabian source indicated to the BBC a potential recalibration of investment priorities, with a greater emphasis on sectors like technology and artificial intelligence over sports.

Since its inception in 2022, the PIF has reportedly injected nearly $5 billion into the breakaway league. This investment has attracted high-profile golfers, with 2023 Masters champion Jon Rahm reportedly securing a staggering $500 million to switch allegiance in the same year he donned the green jacket. Other major winners, including Bryson DeChambeau, Brooks Koepka (who has since rejoined the PGA Tour), Dustin Johnson, and Australia's Cameron Smith, are also reported to have received over $100 million each to leave the PGA Tour.

While the PIF's total financial losses remain undisclosed, The Telegraph reported that LIV Golf Ltd, the UK-based entity managing operations outside the United States, incurred a significant loss of £461.8 million in 2024. Despite facing challenges in the broadcast market, LIV events in Johannesburg and Adelaide have drawn substantial crowds, with Adelaide securing a deal to host the annual tournament until 2031.

However, LIV has struggled to gain traction with broadcasters, despite securing deals with FOX TV in the US, TNT Sports in the UK, and Channel 7 in Australia. Reports suggest that LIV executives have been consistently underwhelmed by viewer ratings, even as overall interest in golf experiences a surge. In contrast, the final round of The Masters attracted over 20 million viewers in the US, marking the largest audience in more than a decade.

Nevertheless, LIV has made strides in securing partnerships, recently inking sponsorship deals with prominent brands such as HSBC, Rolex, Salesforce, and Qualcomm. Scott O’Neil is anticipated to address players following the pro-am event in Mexico City, scheduled for Thursday morning Australian time.





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