US tech stocks plunge as midterm wins for AI critics spark sell-off

A sweeping US midterms victory for Democrats critical of AI and data centres has triggered a sharp sell-off in tech stocks, wiping more than $3.2tn from the US market. Analysts say the AI buildout may slow but is unlikely to be halted.

More than $3.2tn was wiped from the value of the US stock market on Thursday after the tech-heavy Nasdaq fell by 5.5 per cent and the blue-chip S&P 500 fell by 4.4 per cent.

Election Wins Spark Tech Sell-Off

The sell-off followed a wave of election wins by candidates critical of AI and data centre development. Investors are predicting that a Democrat-controlled Congress could lead to tighter control of AI and data centre construction. That would slow development in one of the engines of global economic growth and corporate earnings on the stock market. Challenging billionaire power and calling out Wall Street and big tech were rallying cries for many Democrats in the midterm elections.

Also read US stocks surge after midterm elections as Democrats win Congress, ASX set to jump

Moratoriums on data centre construction were effectively on the ballot in several states amid growing public opposition to vast, resource-hungry facilities. Of the 41 data centre-related ballot measures voted on this week, all but one went against server farms, according to Ballotpedia. The sweeping US midterms victory for Democrats in the House of Representatives, Senate and several state-wide races has raised concerns about potential hurdles to artificial intelligence's rapid expansion.

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Overnight, there was a sell-off of shares on Wall Street as investors ditched the tech giants amid fears of regulation. Chip stocks fell sharply as markets continued to digest the election results. Qualcomm's weak earnings added to the pressure. One analyst said democratic gains at the state level had increased uncertainty around the US data-centre pipeline.

Texas Governor Pledges Moratorium

Texas is particularly important, accounting for a material share of planned capacity. The state will have a Democratic governor and House but a Republican Senate. Governor-elect Gina Hinojosa has pledged to impose a temporary moratorium on new data-centre approvals. Divided government should limit the scope for broader legislative tightening because Democrats need support from the Republican-controlled Senate to pass new laws.

Any tighter environmental standards would still raise costs and may redirect projects to friendlier states. By contrast, Democratic trifectas face fewer barriers to tighter rules. In Virginia, a three-year statewide moratorium on new data-centre approvals was proposed before the midterms. In her view, these moratoriums would slow projects in the state while regulation catches up, but are unlikely to halt the broader AI buildout.

We do not expect the midterm sweep to ultimately halt the broader data-centre buildout, she said. Ben Barringer, the head of technology research at Quilter Cheviot, said: It is too easy to say that the Democrats will be bad for datacentres. Yes, there will be a pause in the buildout and delay in approvals, but if you go off the words of the new Texas governor-elect, Gina Hinojosa.

Fears of AI Bubble Grow

Fears of an AI bubble have been growing for some time, given the astronomical rise in tech company valuations. Some analysts said these had become increasingly detached from reality. One measure of whether a market is overvalued, the cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings (Cape) ratio, had risen to its highest level since 2000. This showed that the US stock market was unusually highly valued relative to profits.

Some form of a check on progress was also likely, amid a groundswell of public opposition to datacentre construction and worries over AI safety. Opinion polls show most Americans are opposed to US datacentre construction. After months of warnings over the valuations of AI companies, the trigger for the sell-off has been attributed to the midterms. This is not the first time stock markets have wobbled in recent months due to concerns over a tech bubble.

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The magnificent seven tech stocks - Nvidia, Apple, Google, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon and Tesla - account for more than a third of the S&P 500. That means funds that track this index are directly tied to their performance. AI has been a big growth driver, with the tech boom helping to soften the hit to the world economy from the war in the Middle East. The prospect of a sustained tech sell-off could prove a big setback.

It would be a blow to countries that have pinned their hopes on the AI revolution creating jobs and generating a productivity boost to overcome years of relative economic stagnation. In response to the inflation shock from the Iran war, central banks around the world have been raising interest rates.

However, an economic slowdown could force a rethink amid the risk of stagflation, when weak growth is accompanied by fast-rising consumer prices. Financial markets are prone to volatile swings and investors are divided about whether things will get worse from here. Many were, however, worried a big crash was overdue - and when investors begin to lose confidence, it can become self-reinforcing.

Market Rout Seen as Reset

Barringer said: A virtuous circle could quickly turn into a vicious one, and they must now ride it out until the direction of travel becomes clearer. For some, the latest tech rout represents a reset rather than a lasting downturn. Demand for AI and semiconductors will not vanish overnight: new tools will continue to be launched, and datacentres will be built.

Mark Haefele, the chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management, said the AI investment cycle should remain intact, despite the latest market indigestion. It has been a big night on overseas markets, especially in the US.