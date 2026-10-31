Australia needs 288 runs to win third Test and series against South Africa at Newlands

Australia will chase 288 runs on the final day of the third Test against South Africa in Cape Town, with the series on the line and Marnus Labuschagne under pressure.

Australia will chase 288 runs on the final day of the third and final Test against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, with the series on the line.

Australia Chases 288 For Series Victory

The equation is simple: Australia require 288 runs to win. They will start their second innings with 10 wickets in hand after Wiaan Mulder was out for 115 at the end of day four. All eyes will be on Australia's top three, especially Marnus Labuschagne. It is do-or-die for Labuschagne, who fell for a five-ball duck in the first innings and faces pressure on his Test career.

Also read Australia faces 288-run target on final day to retain series

There have already been calls for Josh Inglis to move to No.3 in the order to start the Australian summer in place of Labuschagne. But Labuschagne can have his say on that matter today. The 32-year-old has not scored a Test century since July 2023.

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His latest failure meant he failed to score a Test century for the 48th time in a row, a record for the number of consecutive innings a batter in Australia's top four has waited to reach three figures. South Africa proved on day four that this is still a pitch where application and a disciplined approach can reap rewards. Ryan Rickelton and Wiaan Mulder scored the grittiest of centuries, mixing suffocating defence with flourishes of real class.

Labuschagne Under Pressure To Respond

For the longest time it did not look like Australia were going to come close to dislodging either of them, before Rickelton ran himself out for 101, precipitating a major collapse from 5-335 to 9-351. Kagiso Rabada settled everyone's nerves with a gutsy rearguard, brilliantly assisted by Mulder, who scored 115 before holing out in the final over of the day. Mitchell Starc took three wickets while Pat Cummins and Nathan Lyon took two each.

Josh Hazlewood snared one scalp, and there were two run outs. The pitch is turning but the bounce has remained consistent throughout the Test, as shown by the fine centuries on day four. Australia's task is significant. If they score 288, it will be the seventh highest fourth innings score in Newlands' history as a Test venue.

They would need the second highest successful chase at the ground. The highest successful chase at Newlands remains 331 by Australia in 2002. In that 2002 Test, an unbeaten 100 from Ricky Ponting got the Aussies over the line for a four-wicket win. Australia still needed 202 runs to win heading into the final day, with Ponting anchoring the victory after a 101-run opening partnership between Matthew Hayden and Justin Langer.

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Other notable fourth innings scores at Newlands include 354 by West Indies against South Africa in 2004, which ended in a draw, and 304 by England against South Africa in 2005, which ended in a loss. So it is more than possible to score big on this ground on a wearing pitch.

Newlands Pitch History And Precedent

The way this series has ebbed and flowed one way and the other, even the way this Test has flip flopped from one team's advantage to the next in the space of a couple of overs, has been quite remarkable. After South Africa showed the way with a dogged and patient battle against the ball and a slow pitch on day four, Australia's batters now have to step up and prove once again that they can mix it with the best to claim a series win.

The third Test started on Tuesday. There should be a healthy crowd at Newlands given it is a Saturday. In fact, it should be the best crowd of the series, which would not be hard, but you would hope that Newlands is packed given the series is on the line. After a few days of glorious sunshine and blue skies, the clouds have rolled in.

But thankfully, it does not look like there will be any rain. My name is Simon Smale, Chris de Silva is here with me, and we are both thrilled to be able to take you through a cracking series decider. Will it be glory for Australia? Or will South Africa and this wearing pitch make the day a nightmare on this All Hallows' Eve?