Australia vs Cook Islands in Rugby League World Cup Group Final

Australia play Cook Islands in their final Rugby League World Cup group match in Townsville, with the Kangaroos needing a win to top Pool A and reach the semi-finals.

Australia play the Cook Islands in their final Rugby League World Cup group match at Queensland Country Bank Stadium in Townsville tonight. Kick-off is at 8.05pm AEDT, 7.05pm local time and 9.05am GMT.

Kangaroos Target Pool A Top Spot

The Kangaroos are hosts and favourites and need a win to top Pool A and reach the semi-finals. The Cook Islands are $41 outsiders to win this game with the bookies. The Kangaroos have been unconvincing in their two victories so far. They beat New Zealand 24-22 in a thrilling World Cup opener and then defeated Fiji 36-22 last Sunday.

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Coach Kevin Walters will be eager for a reaction from his pack after consecutive humblings. This is the Kangaroos final tune-up before the serious action begins next weekend against either Tonga or Samoa. The Cook Islands have already lost to New Zealand and Fiji in Pool A. They lost their first game 40-12 to Fiji, then made a bright start against New Zealand before being walloped 82-16. They will be aiming to finish their campaign strongly against the tournament favourites.

Confirmed World Cup Team Lineups

Australias team is: 1. Reece Walsh, 2. Jack Bostock, 3. Kotoni Staggs, 4.

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Bradman Best, 5. Tom Trbojevic, 6. Cameron Munster, 7. Tom Dearden, 8.

Patrick Carrigan, 9. Harry Grant, 10. Tino Faasuamaleaui, 11. Jacob Preston, 12.

Liam Martin, 13. Isaah Yeo (c). Interchange to be confirmed. Cook Islands team: 1.

Valentine Holmes, 2. Cameron Brown, 3. KL Iro (c), 4. Reubenn Rennie, 5.

Esan Marsters, 6. Maui Winitana-Patelesio, 7. Brad Takairangi, 8. Davvy Moale, 9.

Ruatapu Ngatikaura, 10. Rhys Dakin, 11. Chaev Kolone, 12. Delahia Wigmore, 13.

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Mason Teague. Interchange to be confirmed. Of particular note this evening will be the battle for the No 1 and No 7 jerseys. Reece Walsh and Tom Dearden have been given the nod by Walters but either could play their way out of the side with James Tedesco and Sam Walker nipping at their heels.

Backline Battle And Match Conditions

Tom Trbojevic scored three tries for Australia against Fiji. He still was not happy. Bradman Best was pictured warming up as Australias Kangaroos prepared to face the Cook Islands. It is a humid 26 degrees at Queensland Country Bank Stadium tonight, and there should be plenty of opportunities for free-flowing attacking footy against tiring defences.

Most of that attacking footy is expected to come from the Aussies. This has not been a tournament for upsets since the Kangaroos thrilling 24-22 win over the Kiwis in the World Cup opener, the majority of games have been blowouts. The match closes out a day featuring more World Cup blowouts. Earlier, New Zealand sprinted to a 78-0 win over Fiji, with Casey McLeans four tries taking his tally for the tournament to seven.

Winger Jamayne Isaako kicked 13/13 goals, taking him to 31/32 over three games and a total of 70 points. Fiji had pushed the Kangaroos right to the end in last weeks clash at Lang Park and were given some hope of an upset win when the Bati took on New Zealand. But the Fijian forwards who summarily dominated the Australian pack could not match it with the loaded Kiwis engine room.

Womens Semi Finals And Fijian Blowout

NZ winger Ronaldo Mulitalo was sent off for a high shot and Fiji halfback Brandon Wakeham followed him for a retaliatory whack to the head. In the womens tournament, the Papua New Guinea Orchids led New Zealands Kiwi Ferns 12-8 with just minutes left in the first half on the Gold Coast.

Kaiyah Atais 34th-minute try allowed the Ferns to go to half-time up 14-12 and Otesa Pules barnstorming long-range effort has kept the ball rolling in the opening moments of the second stanza. The semi-finals of the Womens World Cup are locked in for next weekend, with New Zealand to face Samoa and Australia taking on Fiji.

Patriotic Aussie sporting fans looking for a win tonight may be wise to follow the footy only, with Australias cricketers making a meal of their final day run chase against South Africa so far. Both Matt Renshaw and Marnus Labuschagne were dismissed in the first over of the day by Kagiso Rabada.