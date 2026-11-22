Oscar Piastri will start 17th at the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix after a 10-place grid penalty for a new engine, while Max Verstappen starts on pole following a heated qualifying clash with George Russell.

The glitz and glamour of Formula 1 meets the bright lights of the Las Vegas Strip for this afternoon's grand prix. Oscar Piastri starts 17th after taking a grid penalty, while Max Verstappen is on pole position for the third-last race of the 2026 season.

Piastri Faces Grid Penalty at Las Vegas Grand Prix

You may have noticed Oscar Piastri is starting 17th for the F1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, despite qualifying 7th. The Australian has taken a 10-place grid penalty as the team gave him an upgraded power unit for this weekend. To be more specific, a new internal combustion engine (ICE) has been fitted to Piastri's MCL40, while he and teammate Lando Norris are using new turbochargers this weekend.

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Kimi Antonelli may have already secured the world drivers' championship, but he and Mercedes proved they aren't done yet as the 20-year-old wunderkind posted the fastest qualifying time on Friday ahead of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. However, Antonelli was denied his eighth pole of the season by a five-place grid penalty for exceeding his engine allocation. Antonelli claimed pole, however the grid place penalty means the Italian will start in sixth place.

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Antonelli had a time of 1 minute, 33.893 seconds, edging out Verstappen by 0.258 seconds in the closing moments of qualifying with a dramatic final lap. Mercedes sent Antonelli out for his final lap with just a second remaining in Q3, which ended up being yet another timely move for the sport's dominant team this season. It was very weird qualifying for me, Antonelli said.

First of all, I couldn't get the tyres working, just zero feeling with the car, and also the brake pedal was very long, so I was struggling on the braking. But all in all, it was so unexpected. And that last lap, I thought I was screwed because I started one second from the car in front, but the tow is so big here that I was able to gain with that and put it on pole.

Red Bull needs every break it can get to eclipse Ferrari for second place in the constructors' championship, and it got a couple on Friday. In addition to Verstappen ending up on the pole and Isack Hadjar qualifying in fifth, both Ferraris missed Q3 for the first time since the 2025 Emilia-Romagna Grand Prix, as Charles Leclerc qualified 11th and Lewis Hamilton qualified 12th. I think we had a solid qualifying, Verstappen said. We executed well.

My first lap in Q3 was pretty much as good as it can be. I think just with the tow effect as well around the lap, I think being on the front row is very good for us. Mercedes' George Russell qualified third, 0.331 seconds behind Antonelli, but will start alongside Verstappen on the front row.

Norris and Piastri Qualify for McLaren

Lando Norris qualified fourth and Oscar Piastri qualified seventh for McLaren as last year's constructors' champions look to eclipse Red Bull for a third-place finish in the final three races. However, Piastri is facing a 10-place grid penalty for installing a fifth internal combustion engine this season, above F1's limit. Both Racing Bulls drivers qualified in the top 10, as Arvid Lindblad had the sixth-fastest time and Liam Lawson was the eighth-fastest.

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George Russell had some stern words for Max Verstappen after an incident in qualifying, with the Mercedes driver saying the Dutchman was screwing other drivers and that the four-time world champion believed he was bigger and better than everyone else. Both drivers collided and banged wheels while going side-by-side through Turn 14 in qualifying.

There's nothing in the rules to say you cannot overtake someone who is starting their lap but when you do this you are screwing this person over and he does this week-in, week-out with many drivers and everybody accepts it, Russell told media. I'm not just going to accept somebody to screw me over like this, and walk around like they're bigger and better than everyone else. Somebody has got to stand up to that guy.

Stars Attend Las Vegas Grand Prix

It's one of the most exciting races for the stars to attend, with famous faces spotted in Las Vegas for the event. Good afternoon folks and welcome to our coverage of the Las Vegas Grand Prix. The championship has already been won by 20-year-old Kimi Antonelli, but there are still points up for grabs and plenty of glory in Sin City. Dutchman Max Verstappen will start on pole, with George Russell in second and Lando Norris in third.

Aussie Oscar Piastri starts way back in 17th, after taking a penalty after a new internal combustion engine was put onto his power unit. This afternoon, F1 races on the Las Vegas Strip in the third-to-last race of the season. Australian Oscar Piastri starts this afternoon's race 17th on the grid, while Max Verstappen is on pole.