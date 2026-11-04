Live Senate Results: Michigan, Texas, Kansas Among Key Midterm Races

Voters head to the polls in key Senate races across Michigan, Texas, Kansas and other states, with Democrats needing 51 seats and Republicans 50.

Polls are closing in key Senate races across the country, with Democrats needing 51 seats and Republicans needing 50 because Vice President JD Vance holds the tie-breaking vote.

The midterm dynamics are being defined by contests from Abdul El-Sayed's headline showdown in Michigan to unexpectedly tight races in red states like Texas and Kansas. In South Carolina, polls close at 11am AEDT. The race is a toss-up, with Republican Darline Graham, sister of the late senator Lindsey Graham, facing Annie Andrews in a very tight contest in what is typically a safe red state. In Georgia, polls close at 11am AEDT.

Also read James Talarico Emerges as Democratic Hope to Break Texas Senate Record

Jon Ossoff Faces Mike Collins in Key Race

The race is projected to be a comfortable, possibly double-digit win for the Democrats. It features rising star incumbent Jon Ossoff, who has already been linked with a run at the White House. He is up against Republican Mike Collins. In Ohio, polls close at 11.30am AEDT.

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Democratic candidate Sherrod Brown is a former senator who chaired the Senate banking committee from 2021 to 2024, when he was a vocal critic of crypto. Ad-tracking business AdImpact says the crypto sector has spent $US68 million on defeating Brown, who is up against Republican incumbent Jon Husted in a high-stakes Senate race. In Maine, polls close at 12pm AEDT.

One of the last remaining moderate strongholds for Republicans, incumbent Susan Collins has historically outperformed bad polling numbers to win time and time again. But with a poor net approval rating, she faces a stiff test this time around from Troy Jackson. In Texas, polls close at 1pm AEDT.

James Talarico Challenges Ken Paxton in Texas

Democrat James Talarico, who is trying to become the first Democrat elected to the US Senate from the conservative state of Texas since 1988, has used concerns about political corruption in his campaign. He is up against Republican candidate Ken Paxton. In Kansas, polls close at 1pm AEDT. A Democrat has not been elected to the Senate in Kansas for 94 years.

Popular pastor Adam Hamilton is hoping to change that. He is looking to take down Republican Roger Marshall. The Senate map remains the central focus of the night, with most of the action in these races. Democrats need a net gain of seats to reach 51, while Republicans need 50 to maintain control with the vice president's tie-breaking vote.

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Follow live results and full coverage of the 2026 US midterms as polls close across the country.