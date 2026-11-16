Nvidia CEO resignation sends AI stocks lower as S&P 500 falls 1.2% for third straight session

US stocks fell for a third straight session as Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's resignation dragged down the artificial-intelligence industry, with the S&P 500 dropping 1.2 per cent and the Nasdaq losing 1.7 per cent.

US stocks fell for a third straight session on Monday as a crisis of leadership at Nvidia dragged down the artificial-intelligence industry. The S&P 500 dropped 1.2 per cent and was on track for a third straight loss.

The weakness for tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite down a market-leading 1.7 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 395 points, or 0.8 per cent, in midday trade. Nvidia sank 2.3 per cent and was again the heaviest weight on Wall Street following its crisis of leadership.

Also read Jensen Huang Discusses Return as Nvidia CEO After Affair with Suspected Chinese Spy

Nvidia is one of the most influential companies in the world not only because its chips are powering much of the world's move into AI technology but also because its cash has helped companies across the industry to grow. Without the leather-jacketed man who became one of AI's biggest celebrities, following his resignation as Nvidia's CEO last week, both the chip company and the broad industry are facing a more uncertain future.

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It is the latest challenge for the AI industry, which had already been shaky because of criticism that stock prices in the industry shot too high and were in a bubble. The sweeping victories for Democrats in this month's US midterm elections also raised worries about possible restrictions on further construction of AI data centres.

The market was already worried about this risk before what happened at Nvidia, Zhiwei Zhang, president and chief economist at Pinpoint Asset Management, said in a commentary. Now the risk has become even more serious. Outside of Nvidia, other chip companies also fell. They had climbed in the earlier days of Nvidia's fall on hopes that they could gain a competitive advantage.

But Broadcom dropped 3.1 per cent and was on track for a second straight loss on concerns about the broader industry. So was Advanced Micro Devices, which fell 4.6 per cent. CoreWeave, which buys Nvidia chips and then rents out access to them to customers over the cloud, sank 5.2 per cent. GE Vernova, which is helping to power AI data centres, fell 3.2 per cent.

Nvidia quarterly results to guide market sentiment

The next big milestone for the AI industry may arrive Tuesday after trading in the US stock market ends for the day. That is when Nvidia will report its latest quarterly results, and interim CEO Colette Kress is set to speak to Wall Street. Investors have become accustomed to Nvidia not only reporting stronger results than analysts expected for each quarter but also giving a forecast for upcoming revenue that is well above expectations.

Elsewhere on Wall Street, L3Harris Technologies fell 2.6 per cent after officials in President Donald Trump's administration suggested the contractor for the Federal Aviation Administration may be at fault for a nationwide ground stop Friday. L3Harris said Saturday that it is supporting the FAA in its investigation. Summit Therapeutics sank 14.6 per cent after the biopharmaceutical company said the US Food and Drug Administration indicated it cannot approve its application for a therapy to treat certain patients with lung cancer.

Tyson Foods helped to limit the market's losses and rose 6.4 per cent after reporting a stronger profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. The company behind the Jimmy Dean and Hillshire Farm brands, though, also reported weaker revenue than expected after selling less beef than it did a year earlier. The recent swings for AI stocks have overshadowed what has been another strong earnings reporting season for US companies.

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S&P 500 earnings growth exceeds expectations

The big businesses in the S&P 500 index are on track to deliver earnings per share for the summer nearly 32 per cent higher than a year earlier, according to FactSet. It is the third straight quarter of growth above 25 per cent for the index, which is important because corporate profits are one of the two big levers that set stock prices over the long term, along with interest rates.

In the bond market, Treasury yields eased back following last week's jump due to a worse-than-expected report on US inflation. The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 5.14 per cent from 5.15 per cent late Friday, though it remains well above a low of 4.80 per cent reached earlier this month. Higher yields make borrowing money more expensive for everyone, and they have already hurt the housing industry through expensive mortgage rates.

Oil prices drop amid geopolitical tensions

Yields fell as oil prices sank, which took away some of the upward pressure on inflation. The price for a barrel of Brent crude oil fell 2.6 per cent to $US93.35. It has been yo-yoing amid uncertainty about what will happen in the war with Iran. In stock markets abroad, indexes were mixed in Europe and Asia.

South Korea's Kospi dropped 3.6 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei 225 fell 2.4 per cent for two of the world's sharpest losses because of weakness for tech and AI-related stocks. A report also showed that Japan's economy contracted in the latest quarter. The Australian sharemarket is set to decline, with futures at 4.53am AEDT pointing to a fall of 39 points, or 0.4 per cent at the open. The ASX lost 0.4 per cent on Friday.

Australian dollar falls against US currency

The Australian dollar remains under pressure, falling 0.5 per cent to under 68 US cents on Friday as US interest rates push higher, making it the worst performing G10 currency this month. Locally, it is quiet on the data front, although insights into the Chinese economy are due with the big monthly data drop this afternoon, while Japanese GDP will be worth a look as well.