Living with PMDD: One Mother's Journey from Explosive Rage to Diagnosis and Hope

A mother's two-decade battle with premenstrual dysphoric disorder (PMDD) and how the diagnosis transformed her life and family relationships.

Every month, explosive rage would send shockwaves through Laura Daly's family. Then her mother Wendy received a diagnosis that changed everything. Mothers with premenstrual dysphoric disorder ( PMDD ) describe how it has affected their relationships with their families.

Laura was six years old when she first suspected something was wrong with her mum, Wendy. Furious at locking herself out of the house, Wendy reversed her car and rammed it into their garage door once, twice, then three times, as Laura cowered silently in the back, her head flopping forwards with each impact. On the seventh smash, the garage door bent just enough for Laura to squeeze underneath, enter the house, and retrieve the keys.

'It was like I was watching myself,' Wendy Barker, now 56, recalls of that moment. 'Nothing would have stopped me. ' Inside their Hampshire home, the rage subsided and Barker wept. Until that moment, she had generally hidden the worst of these episodes from her two children.

'The symptoms slipped out this time,' she says. 'I would usually hold them in until the kids were in bed. If my husband came home slightly late, plates and knives would fly. I often say to him now, Why did you stay?

He always replies, Because this wasn't you. But I knew you were in there. We just needed to get you the right help.

' That would become a two-decade struggle, ending in a diagnosis that almost no doctor had heard of. Still, the guilt lingers.

'I have extreme regret at my two children witnessing things they should not have,' Barker says. At the time, no one could explain her behavior.

'I was a coiled spring. Until I had that outburst of anger, screaming and tears, it would not subside, no matter how much meditation someone tells you to do. And as soon as I had my period, it started building all over again. I kept telling my doctor that it was not just depression; something else was doing this to me.

' Like clockwork, for a week each month, her symptoms disappeared, only to reappear for the following three weeks. Initially, doctors thought it might be bipolar disorder - 'I was Jekyll and Hyde,' Barker says - but the precise timing of symptoms, which she tracked, suggested otherwise. One day, while at home and experiencing symptoms, Barker saw an episode of the BBC daytime show Kilroy on postnatal depression featuring Dr. Katharina Dalton, who coined the term premenstrual syndrome (PMS).

Dalton told Barker she had postnatal depression.

'But she said, I think you also have something else,' Barker recalls. 'She told me it was premenstrual dysphoric disorder. ' PMDD only officially became a diagnosable disorder in 2013 when it was added to the Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders. In 2019, it was recognized by the World Health Organization, giving the condition credibility and weight - significant for those who felt they had not been given due regard previously by medical professionals.

In 2000, Barker became one of Britain's first cohort of women to be diagnosed. Symptoms include severe mood swings, irritability, extreme depression and anxiety, fatigue, and overwhelm. Current research indicates that PMDD affects up to one in 20 women of reproductive age, though only 1.6% have a formal diagnosis. A third of those diagnosed have attempted suicide.

Many people - even doctors - have never heard of it, meaning those with PMDD are often misdiagnosed and untreated. Even less is understood about how such a potentially debilitating disorder can affect both mothers and their children, though in recent months the UK's first dedicated PMDD clinic opened. Laura Daly, now 37, remembers overhearing 'big, fiery' arguments between her parents before her mother received treatment.

'I would feel sad because she would be crying - I hated seeing her so upset,' Daly says. 'Mum was hard work at points. I would sometimes overhear her shouting at Dad and think, this is unfair.

' 'I would say nasty things and felt unable to stop, then afterwards think: that was awful,' Barker says. 'Then the tears and depression came; I would spend a week apologizing - then it would start all over. ' Her arms are covered with large, colorful tattoos. They hide self-harm scars from times when things got really bad.

She has also made them a testament to her resilience. Above one, Maya Angelou's words are inked: And still I rise. A breakthrough for Barker came when consultant gynecologist Professor John Studd trialed estrogen implants with her.

'It was the only thing that worked - my symptoms disappeared,' Barker says. Yet the National Health Service refused to fund the treatment because PMDD was classified as a syndrome - a group of symptoms often without a fully understood cause - rather than a disease. Barker wrote to doctors, members of Parliament, and anyone who could help her affordably obtain this life-changing treatment as she moved from Hampshire to Edinburgh, where she now lives.

'I ended up paying £600 every six months to travel to London and get a new implant fitted at my own expense,' she says. The experience has left her determined to raise awareness so that other women do not face the same struggles





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