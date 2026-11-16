Lleyton Smylie competes at the Queensland PGA, marking his first start in Australia since his exit from LIV Golf following bankruptcy and a rib injury that sidelined him for 11 weeks.

Twenty-four-year-old Lleyton Smylie is set to tee off at the Queensland PGA at Nudgee Golf Club this week, signaling the end of a turbulent chapter in his professional golf career. This tournament marks Smylie's first competitive appearance in Australia since his departure from LIV Golf during the Adelaide event, a period he previously described as living the dream. The young golfer arrives with a clear objective to differentiate himself on the course after a series of dramatic professional shifts and physical setbacks.

Smylie's Path to Golf's Cruellest Employment Quest

Smylie's journey to this starting lineup has been marked by rapid ascension and equally abrupt falls. He made his major debut at The Open in mid-2024 and secured his first professional victory at the WA Open in October of that year. Just a month later, the twenty-two-year-old defeated Cameron Smith and Marc Leishman at the Australian PGA, an achievement that earned him immediate elevation to the DP World Tour. Despite the high profile of these victories, his career trajectory shifted significantly in early 2026 when rumors confirmed his defection to the breakaway LIV Golf circuit.

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Ripper GC Success Followed by Financial Collapse

During his tenure with LIV Golf, Smylie was among the few players permitted to compete in both the LIV circuit and the DP World Tour, a privilege that underscored his high standing in the sport. He proved to be a valuable asset for Ripper GC, winning the opening event in Riyadh by one shot over Jon Rahm. This victory secured a first-place prize of US$4 million, equivalent to A$5.9 million, along with a share of the team's winning cheque. He continued his success in Adelaide, playing a pivotal role in Ripper GC's second consecutive team victory and cementing his status among the sport's elite.

11-Week Injury Layoff Compounded by League Bankruptcy

The fortunes of both Smylie and LIV Golf took a sharp turn as the year progressed. The league faced severe financial turmoil, culminating in bankruptcy and the withdrawal of funding from Saudi investors, effectively ending the organization's viability. Concurrently, Smylie suffered a rib injury that forced him out of competition for approximately eleven weeks. He revealed that he did not hit a driver at all during the first week of the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth, returning to tournament play only after an extended period of rehabilitation involving putting and chipping drills.

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Smylie Chose Exit Before Official LIV Dissolution

Smylie disclosed that his decision to leave LIV Golf was made two months before the organization officially announced its discontinuation due to funding issues. He stated that his focus shifted toward the European Tour, also known as the DP World Tour, starting from the Spanish Open. Despite the allure of the breakaway league's financial offers, he determined that continuing with LIV was not his preferred path, regardless of whether the league managed to secure new investors or survive. This proactive decision allowed him to pivot back to the traditional tour structure as the landscape of professional golf shifted.

Q School Grind and Return to Competitive Form

Following his injury layoff and the collapse of LIV, Smylie faced the challenging process of regaining tour status through the DP World Tour Qualifying School. He competed in the final stage, a brutal 108-hole event where he finished three shots behind the winner, compatriot Cameron John. Although he did not secure the tour status won by John, Smylie expressed satisfaction with his performance, describing a round of 22-under par as a significant achievement given the highly competitive field. He noted that the experience was a necessary step in his return to form after months of struggling to showcase his capabilities on the course.

Rebuilding Momentum at Queensland PGA

Now competing in the Australian PGA, Smylie views this event as an opportunity to reset his career narrative and stand out as a unique competitor. He is joined by other notable figures in the regional golf scene, including former LIV player Jose Luis Ballester, who is also preparing for the upcoming Australian Open. Smylie's return represents a fresh start for the Queensland native, who is eager to demonstrate the high level of play that characterized his earlier successes before the combination of injury and league instability disrupted his momentum.