LNP Endorses Hammond for Stafford By-election Amidst Growing One Nation Influence

The Crisafulli government has selected former Brisbane City councillor Fiona Hammond as the LNP candidate for the upcoming Stafford by-election, set for May 16th. Labor has nominated lawyer Luke Richmond. Premier Crisafulli highlighted Hammond's community record, while also using the election to contrast LNP policies with Labor's past. The race is seen as a test for the LNP and a potential indicator of One Nation's growing influence, with pollsters anticipating a strong showing for the minor party at the expense of the LNP.

The Queensland government, led by Premier David Crisafulli, has officially backed former Brisbane City councillor Fiona Hammond to represent the Liberal National Party ( LNP ) in the upcoming by-election for the inner-north seat of Stafford. This endorsement comes just days after the government's announcement of a snap by-election, scheduled for May 16th.

The Labor Party has also put forward its candidate, Luke Richmond, a lawyer with prior experience in health policy, who was formally announced on Saturday. Premier Crisafulli lauded Hammond as an exceptional community advocate, highlighting her proven ability to deliver positive outcomes for the Stafford electorate during her tenure as a city councillor. He positioned her as the ideal choice to contend for a seat currently held by Labor. He framed the by-election as a critical juncture for voters, offering a clear choice between the LNP's agenda for progress, which addresses pressing issues such as youth crime, healthcare, housing, and the cost of living, and what he described as a decade of stagnation, chaos, and crisis under the previous Labor administration. Crisafulli further emphasized that the Stafford contest presents an opportunity for residents to voice their opinions on the LNP's ambitious fuel strategy. This policy, which has been a prominent theme in recent LNP communications, envisions Queensland developing its own capabilities in drilling, refining, and storing fuel resources. He expressed a strong desire for the local community to have a direct say on this significant initiative. Hammond, who previously ran unsuccessfully in the October 2024 state election, faced questions regarding her candidacy in the shadow of the recent passing of the former Stafford MP. However, she deflected inquiries about the circumstances surrounding the former MP's treatment by LNP members, stating her sole focus was on the tragic loss experienced by the Sullivan family. She asserted that as a community leader, one must lead by example, and importantly, pointed out that it was the Australian Labor Party (ALP), not the LNP, that expelled Mr. Sullivan from their ranks, leaving him politically isolated. Political analysts and strategists are widely predicting a Labor victory in the by-election. However, considerable interest lies in which party will bear the brunt of an anticipated surge in support for Pauline Hanson's One Nation. While One Nation secured a modest 3.2 per cent primary vote in Stafford during the 2024 election and is not expected to gain a seat, a projected vote share in the mid-to-high teens is considered likely. Kos Samaras, director of the RedBridge group, suggested that One Nation's gains are most probable at the expense of the LNP, with Labor's primary vote remaining relatively stable, as their core constituency is less inclined to shift support to One Nation in this region. Labor's deputy leader, Cameron Dick, indicated that the by-election will serve as a significant test for Premier Crisafulli, particularly given his refusal to rule out the possibility of forming a coalition with One Nation





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Stafford By-Election Fiona Hammond LNP Labor One Nation

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