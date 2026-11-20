Adam Liaw's palak paneer pairs blanched spinach and cashew purée with fried paneer and a garlic tadka. The recipe appears in his book Asian Home Cooking.

Palak paneer is a comforting dish that brings together soft paneer and a vibrant spinach gravy. Adam Liaw shares a healthy-ish version that is easy to follow at home.

Blanching and Blending Techniques

The recipe relies on simple techniques, including blanching and blending, to build flavor and color. Start by pouring boiling water over the paneer. Let it stand for 10 minutes, then drain. This step softens the paneer so it stays tender in the finished dish.

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Set the drained paneer aside while you prepare the rest. Blend the onion, ginger, garlic and chilli to a smooth purée. Set this mixture aside. It forms the aromatic base of the gravy and gives the dish its depth.

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A smooth purée helps the sauce cook evenly. Bring a large pot of water to a simmer and blanch the spinach for a few seconds. Shock it in iced water and drain well. This keeps the spinach bright green and preserves its fresh taste.

Add the spinach to the blender with the cashews and blend to a smooth purée. Heat a saucepan over medium heat and add the butter and oil. Add the cardamom, cassia and cloves and fry until fragrant. Add the onion mixture and fry for about 5 minutes until the oil starts to separate.

Simmering Spinach Gravy

Season with salt, then add the turmeric and about a quarter cup of water. Cook for a further 3 minutes. Add the fenugreek leaves and spinach purée and simmer on low heat for 5 minutes. Stir the cream, if using, and garam masala through the spinach gravy.

Add the paneer and adjust the seasoning. Transfer the mixture to a serving plate. For the tadka, heat a small saucepan over medium heat. Add the butter and garlic and fry until the garlic is golden.

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Preparing Garlic Tadka

Add half a teaspoon of Kashmiri chilli powder and remove from the heat. Pour the tadka over the paneer to serve. This recipe is adapted from Adam Liaw's cookbook, Asian Home Cooking, published by Hardie Grant Books. The book is out now.

His approach keeps the dish rich but balanced, with the spinach gravy doing most of the work. The finished palak paneer is bright, aromatic and ready to serve with rice or flatbread. The tadka adds a final layer of garlic and chilli that lifts the whole dish. It is a practical meal for home cooks who want a healthy-ish option without losing flavor.