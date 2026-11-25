The CFMEU inquiry heard that local contractors were excluded from the $250 million Mackay Base Hospital upgrade for lacking a CFMEU EBA, and that CFMEU pressure affected the Gold Coast light rail project and Allroads.

Local contractors were locked out of the $250 million Mackay Base Hospital upgrade after being told they needed a CFMEU enterprise agreement, the Commission of Inquiry into the CFMEU and Misconduct in the Construction Industry heard on Wednesday.

Vassallo Constructions Excluded From Hospital Upgrade

Vassallo Constructions director Brendan Vassallo told the inquiry his company had sought work on the Queensland government project, which has still not been completed. BESIX Watpac had been awarded the contract to deliver the upgrade, and Vassallo met with project director Michael Brady to discuss opportunities. Promises of local jobs at the government project did not eventuate, with CFMEU-backed contractors from Brisbane brought in instead to upgrade the city's hospital.

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We worked through what we would need to do, Vassallo said. We were told that an EBA of some form would need to be in place, which our company didn't have at the time. Through email discussion and correspondence, we were told that a CFMEU EBA, similar to the EBA in place with Watpac, would be required for us to work on the project.

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Vassallo said the company was a bit taken aback by the demand, which would have applied to all of the company's projects, and ultimately decided against it. The job instead went to a Brisbane-based company, which Vassallo said would have come at a significantly higher cost for Queensland taxpayers.

CFMEU Agreement Demands Raised Costs Taxpayers

If the contractor needed to bring employees, labour and management from Brisbane and accommodate and pay living-away-from-home allowances and the like, they would have been less commercially competitive than we would have been as a local contractor, he said. Counsel assisting the commission, Wood, asked Vassallo about a media release from then-health minister Shannon Fentiman announcing BESIX Watpac's contract.

One of the things Ms Fentiman says in her media release is 610 construction jobs, together with 128 extra beds, is a win-win for the region. What do you think about that? Wood asked, incorrectly attributing the quote to Fentiman rather than then-local MP Julieanne Gilbert. For these early works, I can't say how much was delivered with local contractors and how much was brought in from out of town, Vassallo said.

But, certainly, if we were given the opportunity to work on the project, it would have been 100 per cent local employees on the project. Wood said the commission had previously heard that one of BPIC's objectives was to try to encourage local work. What do you say about that, if anything? Wood asked.

Vassallo replied: If it's the way that it's played out in our experience, that hasn't been the case for us. Later, former McConnell Dowell human resources manager Michael Kulk gave evidence about his time on the Gold Coast light rail project between 2011 and 2014 as part of the GoldlinQ consortium.

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Contractors Faced Union Preferences On Light Rail

Kulk said, during the design and construction phase, the Australian Workers' Union accounted for about 70 per cent of the project, and negotiations with the AWU had been fairly amicable. Dealing with the CFMEU was another matter, Kulk said, particularly when dealing with then-state secretary Michael Ravbar. He said he was very disappointed that we had talked to the AWU, and we first should have gone to the CFMEU at that time to form an agreement.

He used words to the effect that we're pissing in their pocket and the relationship with the CFMEU was obviously on a back foot, in his opinion, to coming to the table to negotiate with them, considering our actions were that we reached an agreement with the AWU before the CFMEU at that time. Kulk said the CFMEU effectively sought to vet the list of contractors being used on the light rail project, preferring businesses with employees signed up to their union.

Fast forward to 2023 and Kulk once again found himself working on the Gold Coast light rail project, this time for Allroads, which also had a $50 million contract with the Queensland Train Manufacturing Program. Allroads did not have an EBA with the CFMEU, Kulk said, and was pressured to apply BPIC standards to all its projects. In the end, Kulk said, Allroads was unable to enter an agreement with the CFMEU.

Allroads Liquidation Followed Failure To Secure Union Deal

Given that it was about $50 million worth of work in hand at that period of time, it would have had a significant contribution to its financial stability in moving forward, and potentially what the banks could have loaned with having those works in hand, he said. Allroads entered liquidation in 2024.