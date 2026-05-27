Local police search for missing swimmer in distress off Bunbury's coast

Local police have grave concerns for a female swimmer in distress off the coast of Bunbury. They are searching the waters of Bunbury's Koombana Bay after receiving reports of a female swimmer in distress. Anyone with friends or family who have failed to return from a planned morning swim is urged to get in contact.

Local police have grave concerns for a female swimmer in distress off the coast of Bunbury . They are searching the waters of Bunbury 's Koombana Bay after receiving reports of a female swimmer in distress.

Anyone with friends or family who have failed to return from a planned morning swim is urged to get in contact. The woman entered Koombana Bay in Bunbury, about 170 kilometres south of Perth, just after 9:20am today. Koombana Bay is protected by the city's port and sea wall, with the tide usually flat and popular with swimmers. Rain and strong winds are forecast to hit the area later on today, as a cold front crosses WA's South West coast





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Local Police Bunbury Koombana Bay Swimmer In Distress Missing Person Cold Front Rain Strong Winds WA Police Water Police Marine Rescue Volunteers Surf Lifesaving Teams

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