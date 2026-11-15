London Locals Guide Highlights Oxford Street Pedestrianisation and Bayeux Tapestry Loan Until July 2027

A local guide to London covers new pedestrianised Oxford Street, the Bayeux Tapestry at the British Museum until July 2027, and favourite hotels, bars, markets and day trips.

The recent pedestrianisation of busy Oxford Street is the buzz in London, but the British capital always has something new or old but new again to discover, according to a local guide.

NoMad London in Covent Garden has beautifully theatrical interiors in a former magistrates court. It is perfect for exploring central London, with breakfast at nearby Toklas Bakery a must. Sol's in Bayswater is a cosy neighbourhood wine bar and deli with a wonderfully intimate atmosphere. It is always good for a glass of wine that turns into an entire evening.

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Mayfair Mayfair Dorothy's Savile Row

For old-world European charm tucked away in Mayfair, go to Dorothy's on Savile Row. The guide loves its nostalgic interiors and the contrast with the surrounding history of British tailoring. Spend the afternoon gallery-hopping, browsing independent boutiques and people-watching on Chiltern Street in Marylebone, before heading to DIVE, a beautifully designed underground listening bar, for cocktails and music. Couverture and The Garbstore in Notting Hill offers an eclectic and beautifully curated selection of independent fashion, homewares and design objects.

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The guide always discovers something unexpected there. Alfies Antique Market, also in Marylebone, is a treasure trove of vintage furniture, lighting and decorative things. As a furniture designer, the guide finds it endlessly inspiring. Chiswick High Road Antiques Market is great too.

But the ideal Sunday morning is spent at Queens Park Farmers Market, with seasonal produce, flowers, independent producers and a wonderful neighbourhood atmosphere. For a great day trip, try Richmond Park, with its ancient trees, roaming deer and expansive landscapes. It is one of the loveliest ways to escape the city without actually leaving it. Firmdale Hotels are the guide's absolute favourite hotels, in both London and New York.

Soho Hotels Kit Kemp Dining

Hotel Ham Yard in Soho and Number Sixteen in South Kensington are standouts, with rooms that are bright and beautifully decorated by Kit Kemp. For a great dinner recommendation, the guide likes The Anglesea Arms, a local and go-to pub around the corner, and The Hawthorn. Both are exceptional gastro pubs. Julie's Wine Bar is full of local charm and character, and Strakers has magnificent woodfire cooking by Thomas Straker.

It is worth the hype. With its exceptional trees, Kew Gardens is a lovely place to visit when in town. Leighton House and The Arab Hall are lovely too. Leighton House is a beautifully colourful former home of the artist Frederic Leighton, built in the early 1880s.

London has plenty of historic houses. Another beauty is Dennis Severs' House, particularly delightful during the festive season when the whole house is beautifully festooned in Christmas treasures. To shop, the guide often takes people to Petersham Nurseries, which has an exceptionally eclectic mix of homewares and antiques, and a delicious restaurant as well. Cloth Shop on Portobello Road is a sensationally charming, somewhat old fashioned haberdashery.

Portobello Road Antiques Shopping

And for those who like that sort of thing, Alice Palmer and Co is just off there, on Golborne Road, and has wonderful lamps, lampshades and fabric. Act like a local at Westbourne Grove, a high street near Portobello Road that is less touristic but full of great shops and perfect for people watching. For a great day trip, head to Great Dixter House and Gardens or Sissinghurst Castle Gardens. Both are wonderful National Trust gardens.

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The Standard in Kings Cross is not renowned for views, but being up high and opposite the British Library is a flex. Plus you are round the corner from Granary Square, one of the happening new areas. Carbone is new to London. The veal chop parmesan is like a schnitty but better.

Breadstall Pizza is for mate dates and, being in the heart of Soho, often has a celeb in the queue. There are few bars the guide would recommend more than Three Sheets Dalston, be it for a nightcap or a cocktail before dinner. If, like many Londoners, you have made drinking Guinness your personality, The Devonshire serves around 20,000 pints every week.

South Bank Museums Liberty London

When the guide wants to feel like a tourist, they head to South Bank, hit the food markets and watch the skateboarders. The pick of museums is the British Museum. The Bayeux Tapestry is the main event at the moment, on loan from France until July 2027. Forget Selfridges and Harrods, the best department store is Liberty London.

Every year the guide leaves the Boxing Day sales happy. Walk along Regent's Canal, from Little Venice in West London to Hackney. It is proper pretty in places and gritty in others, exactly the best thing about the city for the guide. Deal, Margate or Whitstable are among plenty of gorgeous little day trips to the coast with great vineyards to get nicely sloshed at in summer.

Kent is not called the Garden of England for nothing. Do lunch at The Sportsman in Seasalter if you can blag a table.