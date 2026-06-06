Logan Morris's Seven‑Goal Masterclass Powers Brisbane Lions to 31‑Point Victory over Gold Coast

Brisbane Lions overcame injury setbacks to defeat Gold Coast Suns 106‑75, highlighted by 21‑year‑old forward Logan Morris's career‑best seven goals and a dominant first‑quarter pressure display.

Logan Morris delivered a spectacular seven‑goal clinic on Saturday night, cementing Brisbane's dominance in Queensland football as the Lions thrashed the Gold Coast Suns by a 31‑point margin.

The 21‑year‑old forward struck five of his six majors before the break, propelling Brisbane to a 15.16 (106) to 11.9 (75) victory at Carrara. The Suns struggled without Lachie Weller and Will Graham, who departed the field early in the second half due to hamstring issues, leaving the visitors to battle with just 18 men for much of the latter half.

Despite the numerical disadvantage, Gold Coast's new Coleman Medal contender Ben King managed four goals, joining two other Suns players on the scoreboard, but it was not enough to stem Brisbane's tide. The Lions entered the match on the back of three consecutive losses and were under intense scrutiny from coach Chris Fagan and the media. Yet the early pressure they applied was a stark contrast to recent performances.

Former premiership great Alastair Lynch praised the team's defensive intensity, noting that Brisbane forced a turnover‑to‑goal conversion rate that had been lacking in previous weeks. By the end of the first quarter, the Lions had already registered four goals, a testament to their relentless chasing, high‑pressing game plan and disciplined ball‑movement from the back half.

Midfield maestro Lachie Neale set the tone, collecting 15 disposals in the opening term and finishing the period with an impressive 23 touches, double the contested‑possession count of any other player on the field. Morris's contribution was the story of the night. The young forward, a product of the Werribee Districts system, displayed a blend of athleticism and poise that drew comparisons to former AFL star Jesse Hogan.

He logged a career‑best seven goals, five of which arrived before the siren at the half‑time break. While his accuracy faltered in the final term, resulting in four behinds, his ability to win contested marks, lead into space and convert under pressure was undeniable. Opponents attempted to curtail his influence, reshuffling Mac Andrew and Sam Collins in defensive roles, yet Morris continued to find space and create scoring opportunities.

Jordan Lewis, a four‑time Hawthorn premiership player, lauded Morris's movement and ball‑handling, asserting that his performance highlighted why Brisbane's forward line appears revitalised. The win not only restores confidence to a side grappling with injuries but also signals that the Lions' forward pressure, hunger and tactical execution are back on form, as echoed by St Kilda great Leigh Montagna, who noted the team's renewed intent and intensity as they moved back towards premiership promise





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