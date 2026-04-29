Logan Police Station Ground Floor Closed Over Black Mould Fears

Officers in the Logan district have been advised to avoid the ground floor of Logan Police Station due to concerns about a potential black mould outbreak. The Queensland Police Service is conducting further testing, while the Queensland Police Union demands accountability and a swift response to ensure officer safety.

Police officers in the Logan district have been instructed to avoid using the ground floor of Logan Police Station due to concerns about a potential outbreak of black mould .

The directive was communicated via a text message sent to all 550 officers in the area, advising them to work from alternative stations for the day. The Queensland Police Service (QPS) has acknowledged the situation and is conducting additional testing to assess the extent of the issue. If black mould is confirmed, the station could face a temporary closure for remediation.

Queensland Police Union (QPU) President Shane Prior expressed serious concerns about the health risks posed by the potential mould outbreak. In a social media post, Prior criticized the QPS for what he described as a slow initial response to the discovery of possible spores at Logan Central Police Station. He emphasized that the health of police officers is non-negotiable and that the QPU is committed to holding the Police Service accountable.

Further investigations are planned for today, not only in the quarantined areas but across the entire building. If black mould is detected, Prior stated that the union would recommend a full shutdown of the station to ensure proper remediation. Despite the concerns, Logan Police Station remains open to officers who choose to work there and to the public. The QPS has not yet confirmed the presence of black mould, but the situation is being closely monitored.

The union’s stance underscores the importance of addressing potential health hazards promptly to protect both officers and the community. Follow us for the latest updates on this developing story and other breaking news across all platforms





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