London Records Hottest Day in May on Record as Europe Sizzles Through Early Heatwave

Temperatures in London topped 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday afternoon, breaking the record for the hottest day in May on record. Europe is sweltering through an unusually early heatwave that scientists say are becoming more frequent and occurring at abnormal times due to climate change.

Temperatures in London topped 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday afternoon, local time. London has recorded a maximum temperature of 35 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, breaking the record for the hottest day in May on record.

Europe is sweltering through an unusually early heatwave that scientists say are becoming more frequent and occurring at abnormal times due to climate change. Heat records have tumbled across Europe for the second straight day as an unprecedentedly early heatwave continues to bake the continent. In London, temperatures topped 35 degrees Celsius in the mid-afternoon, officially making Tuesday the hottest day in May since records began.

This broke the previous record only set a day prior on Monday, when British capital sweltered under 33.5C temperatures. London also recorded a rare 'tropical night' on Monday evening, defined as one in which the temperature does not fall below 20C. Maximum temperatures in the UK can reach and exceed 30C in the Northern hemisphere's summer months, particularly in July and August, but such high temperatures in May are rare.

Today is now the hottest day in May on record with Heathrow and Kew Gardens provisionally reaching 35. Until yesterday the highest temperature in May was 32.8°C, but we've now exceeded that record on consecutive days by a full two degrees Celsius. Many homes in the UK lack air-conditioning and other design features that are common in warmer parts of the world.

The unusual heat was also having tragic consequences, with authorities in England reporting that four teenagers had drowned since Sunday in separate incidents. Much of London's famous Underground network is not air-conditioned, forcing commuters to travel in sweltering and humid conditions on packed trains on Tuesday. In Scotland, firefighters worked through the night to douse a grass fire that sent smoke billowing from Arthur’s Seat, the rocky hill that looms over Edinburgh.

Scientists say human-caused climate change is causing European heatwaves to develop earlier in the year and making them more extreme. The severe heat was not isolated to the UK, with the mercury reaching 36C on Monday in France's south-west. Temperatures widely remained above 20C at night.

The national weather service, Météo-France, said a 'heat dome,' with heat held in place by a high-pressure weather front, was producing temperatures more than 10C above what used to be usual for this time of year. UK authorities say four teenagers have died in drowning incidents since the heatwave took hold on Sunday.

French government spokesperson Maud Bregeon said there have been reports of at least seven deaths potentially related to high temperatures, including five drownings and two deaths in sports competitions. The unseasonable heat extended to Spain, where weather service spokesperson Rubén del Campo said 'we find ourselves with temperatures we normally see in the middle of the summer now in the month of May'.

He said Seville hit 38C over the weekend, while large parts of the Iberian Peninsula saw temperatures 5 to 10 degrees Celsius higher than normal. The BBC reported that Ireland had also recorded its warmest May day on record, in Oak Park in Country Carlow, where it hit 29.2C on Tuesday





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