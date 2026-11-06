Trump Enters Lame-Duck Period After Democrats Win Both Chambers of Congress

After a midterm shellacking that gave Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, Trump enters his lame-duck chapter with vows to veto Democratic legislation amid looming investigations and policy battles.

President Donald Trump has entered the lame-duck chapter of his second White House tour after the midterm shellacking that saw Democrats handily win control of both chambers of Congress.

Trump's Defining Loner Traits

The defeat formally ushers him into a period when he still holds power but faces strengthened opposition. Trump has always been a loner, in politics, business and life. His inherent distrust of others, belief that every contest is a zero-sum game, inherited wealth, detachment from reality and abiding self-regard all play into this. He also harbours a long-standing fascination with swift, bold and unilateral solutions to complex challenges.

Also read Democrats Seize Control of Congress in Historic US Midterm Election Victory

Trump thinks about the world and himself cinematically, not strategically, and how he dominates centre stage drives his decisions as much as anything else. His preference for piloting solo also encourages him to double down when he fails, with little regard for consequences. The midterm result might have recommended compromise and collaboration, in the interest of responding to an epic electoral implosion by considering and meeting voters needs.

Trump certainly gestured in that direction once the magnitude of his defeat became apparent. I think I can work with everything, he told Fox News in the wee hours when asked if he planned to cooperate with Democrats. He generously congratulated his opponents and did not question the bona fides of their victory. He could have left it at that, but, of course, he did not.

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Capitol Hill Power Dynamics

They are in control, but they are really not in control, he allowed, reminding the Fox crew and its audience that he still has the power to veto Democratic legislation he does not like. Clobbered Trump still has huge power. Is he capable of self-reflection?

That sounds much more like the Trump who rarely concedes or collaborates; the same Trump who defiantly ploughed through careers as a real estate developer, casino operator, serial bankruptcy artist and reality TV curiosity before becoming president. A Trump cornered in his previous incarnations was usually a Trump who lashed out, and it is likely that is the president the world will live with for the next two years.

It would be a welcome surprise if a more evolved Trump emerged on the other side of his electoral defeat, but his history and histrionics teach otherwise. After all, introspection has not been his strong suit. He once dismissed the idea of seeing a therapist when I inquired as we drove to his New Jersey golf course on a weekend morning two decades ago. I have found I am not a disbeliever in it, he told me.

Trump's Admiration For Orson Welles

But I look at reports that psychiatrists have by far the highest rate of suicide than anybody - that means they are pretty f--ked up, and I do not have the time for it. When I asked him during the same drive about public figures he admired, he cited Orson Welles, the legendary film director. Trump's defiance has become a trademark.

He ploughed through careers as a real estate developer, casino operator, serial bankruptcy artist and reality TV curiosity before becoming president. He was like this great genius that after 26, never ever did it, Trump said of Welles. He became totally impossible. He thought everybody was a moron, everybody was this, everybody was that; if he had a budget, he would exceed it by 20 times and destroy everything.

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He became impossible. I loved that. This passes for self-awareness from a man who also thinks he is surrounded by morons and does not blink at being impossible or a human wrecking ball - especially when he inhabits an empowering venue like the White House. James Talarico, the Democrat who just secured a lopsided Senate victory in Texas, told his supporters he looked forward to instilling bipartisan civility and a politics of love in his work.

Politics Of Retribution And Grifting

Kumbaya, alas, is not Trump's go-to melody. The politics of retribution, financial grifting, monument-building and authoritarian flexes are his comfort zones. The president has grown accustomed to an acquiescent Congress, courtesy of Republicans who ceded their institutional powers and prerogatives because of shared ambitions, realpolitik and raw fear.

Trump went on to tax, spend, manage and mismanage the federal government, send armed and masked immigration agents onto US streets, fire off tariff salvos, run roughshod over the law and go to war in the Middle East as he saw fit. He dismissed the social, geopolitical and economic malaise that sprang from this as little more than hoaxes.

Upcoming Legislative Policy Battlegrounds

Congressional Democrats certainly will be more assertive than their Republican counterparts in monitoring the executive branch, and Trump's tolerance of that independence may be, at best, short-lived. He will certainly exercise his veto powers. Democrats will try to leverage legislative majorities to override his vetoes - or settle for scoring political points. Tech and AI regulation, healthcare, affordability initiatives and immigration will likely be among the primary policy battlegrounds.

Gridlock may prevail. Democratic investigations, including exploring the contours of White House corruption and the conduct of the Iran war, are being teed up. If the Democrats can force a winding down of the war and an end to Trump's tariff follies, they could snare relatively quick economic and geopolitical victories. But again, Trump will come out fighting against probes he will inevitably, relentlessly brand as witch hunts and policy reversals he will personalise and will not stomach.

Presidents of both parties, especially second-term ones, have historically tended to venture overseas when they have found themselves stymied domestically. The Constitution and an uncertain world offer latitude and freedom from congressional control many presidents have prized. For a loner, the magnetism is even more potent. Trump's peregrinations, fundamentally bellicose and strategically haywire, have already mired him in Iran and found him essentially abandoning Ukraine in its war with Russia.