Longmire Unapproached by Essendon and Carlton as Coaching Search Begins

Sydney premiership coach John Longmire remains unattached to Essendon or Carlton's senior coaching vacancies despite being a potential top target. Essendon's search is in its infancy, with a panel formed but criteria not yet set. Carlton are expected to scout assistant coaches, while ex-Port Adelaide's Ken Hinkley stresses the need to resolve James Hird's situation first.

Sydney's premiership coach John Longmire has yet to be approached by Essendon or Carlton regarding their senior coaching vacancies for 2027 and beyond. According to a source familiar with Longmire's situation, the highly successful former Sydney coach has spoken with the Tasmania Devils about a role but has not been contacted by the Bombers or Blues.

This does not preclude future approaches, as Longmire is widely expected to be a target for both clubs. Essendon's search is in the early stages, with the club yet to define criteria or form a formal interview panel. A four-man panel comprising chief executive Graham Wright, football boss Chris Davies, president Rob Priestley, and former West Coast premiership coach Adam Simpson has been established, with board member and former player Greg Williams serving as a consultant.

Former Essendon player and Sydney premiership teammate Ted Richards is also a key figure on the board. Longmire, who boasts a 63 percent winning record and led Sydney to five grand finals, would be a leading contender for the Essendon role if interested. President Andrew Welsh, a former player, will be central to the decision-making process.

The club has insistently stated that they will follow a proper procedure, refuting any notion that former player James Hird is an automatic frontrunner. caretaker coach Dean Solomon has been performing well, winning all three games since Michael Voss's departure. Carlton, meanwhile, are expected to focus on evaluating the market's top assistant coaches, with caretaker Josh Fraser having ruled himself out despite an unbeaten start.

Ex-Port Adelaide coach Ken Hinkley and Adam Simpson have both been linked, with Hinkley emphasising that Essendon must first determine Hird's fate before other serious candidates consider the position. The Tasmania Devils, set to enter the AFL in 2028, have already spoken with Longmire, Nathan Buckley, and Hinkley as part of their own coaching search





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John Longmire Essendon Carlton AFL Coaching Sydney Swans Tasmania Devils James Hird Ken Hinkley Adam Simpson Josh Fraser Michael Voss Ted Richards Graham Wright Andrew Welsh

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