Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir responded with good humor and a focus on performance to a West Coast Eagles derby banner that referenced his admission of lacking personal fun. The Dockers secured a comfortable victory over their rivals, extending their winning streak to five games and reaching the top of the AFL ladder.

Fremantle coach Justin Longmuir has dismissed a taunting derby banner from West Coast Eagles which poked fun at his perceived lack of personal enjoyment. The Eagles' banner, displayed prior to Sunday's clash, directly referenced a candid remark Longmuir made at his club's season launch last month where he stated there was no fun in his life. The banner poetically contrasted the team colors with a pointed question: Dockers are purple, Eagles are gold and blue. We have fun in our lives, how about you?

Longmuir, however, seemed unfazed by the playful jab, responding with a measured tone. He expressed a hope that his opponents were indeed enjoying themselves and then pivoted to the strategic importance of managing external distractions. The coach emphasized his role in grounding the team, directing their focus back to the core elements of their performance rather than succumbing to the heightened atmosphere surrounding such a significant match.

Despite acknowledging a less-than-ideal start to the season, Longmuir highlighted the team's resilience in overcoming the challenge posed by West Coast. Fremantle's defensive prowess was particularly evident in the opening term, where they successfully prevented the Eagles from scoring any goals. This dominance continued, with Fremantle maintaining control of the game and facing minimal pressure after halftime.

The derby itself was characterized by a relatively calm demeanor, a departure from the often fiery encounters historically seen between these two fierce rivals, with a notable absence of overt animosity. While Longmuir candidly admitted that there are still areas for improvement in Fremantle's overall game, he expressed satisfaction with securing the crucial four premiership points. He also commended his team's defensive unit, noting their strong performance and acknowledging that West Coast's inaccuracy in front of goal played a role in the outcome.

The Dockers' defensive line, in particular, has been a standout feature of their recent success, consistently limiting opposition scoring. This victory propels Fremantle to the top of the AFL ladder, sharing the lead with Sydney and Hawthorn, each with five wins. Fremantle is the sole team in the league to have achieved five consecutive wins over a five-week period, a remarkable streak that signals positive momentum and offers a promising outlook for a team that experienced significant disappointment in the 2025 finals.

This consistent performance demonstrates a maturing and resilient side, capable of handling pressure and converting opportunities, building on the lessons learned from past campaigns. The team's ability to grind out wins, even when not playing at their absolute best, speaks volumes about their mental fortitude and strategic execution on the field. Longmuir's leadership appears to be instilling a disciplined approach, focusing on fundamentals and performance over external narratives, a strategy that is clearly yielding positive results as the season progresses and the team solidifies its position as a genuine contender.

The synergy between Longmuir's coaching philosophy and the players' on-field execution is a critical factor in their current success, demonstrating a unified front aimed at sustained performance throughout the demanding AFL season. The club's forward momentum is tangible, with each victory reinforcing their belief and capacity to compete at the highest level, a stark contrast to the playful jabs directed at their coach, which ultimately serve to underscore the team's current strong standing and confident demeanor





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Justin Longmuir Fremantle Dockers West Coast Eagles AFL Derby

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