One Nation has scrubbed its pro-Iran-war statement as Iran retaliates, oil prices surge and Pauline Hanson faces scrutiny over her close alignment with Donald Trump.

One Nation has removed a statement supporting the US-led war on Iran from its website in the past week, as the conflict enters a dangerous new phase and the party faces scrutiny over its alignment with Donald Trump.

The statement, published on June 26, was headlined Pauline Hanson Praises Trump's Strength on Iran and Slams Albanese for Weak National Leadership. It concluded that global peace depends on strong leaders who take action, something it said was missing in Australia today. US Vice-President JD Vance had written to Tehran proposing peace talks, but Trump abruptly reassigned him on Friday Australian time to focus on Massive Corruption and Crime taking place in Democrat run Cities and States.

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Trump added: We don't need a deal with Iran. Trump said he would not step up attacks on Iran because there was no need, directly contradicting his threats just before the midterms. There is no nuclear threat from Iran, Trump said: They have nothing. It's buried under thousands of tons of rock.

Nuclear Justification For Iran War Was A Lie

That implicitly confirms what has been known all along, that the nuclear justification for the Iran war launched on February 28 this year was a lie. Reuters reported a quote attributed to a source close to a US Gulf ally describing the moment the American people damned Trump and his party and handed control of the House and Senate to the Democrats.

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That quote is a powerful illumination of how Trump's exuberantly reckless populism has delivered perverse outcomes politically, economically and geopolitically. Iran, newly roused and with nothing to lose, is now on the attack against the US and its allies. The US Secret Service has moved Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent from his home to a military base to protect him from Iranian agents.

Multiple US cabinet secretaries now live on military bases for the same reason, including Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth and newly appointed Chief of Staff Stephen Miller. Iranian agents around the world are mobilising against US allies and assets. Iran's regime this week threatened to attack any US bases used to attack Iran.

Iran Threatens To Strike US Bases In Europe

If American aircraft take off from an American military base, even one located in a European country or some other distant region, to bomb Iran, we will strike those bases as well, said Mohsen Rezaei, secretary of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran. Tehran this week lifted its self-imposed missile range limit of 2000km, allowing it to strike much of Europe and all of the Middle East.

Iran also continues to hold at risk any shipping trying to carry oil out of the Strait of Hormuz. The price of Brent Crude on Friday was US$95 a barrel, 35 per cent higher than its prewar level. Hanson fully endorsed the war. She issued a statement on her party's website on June 26 headlined Pauline Hanson Praises Trump's Strength on Iran and Slams Albanese for Weak National Leadership.

She repeatedly supported the Iran war and urged Anthony Albanese to help Trump attack. I'd rather deal with the problems we have with Iran now before it gets totally out of control, yes, I support what he's done, she said in March. Hanson apparently thought the statement was serious. She assigned papal infallibility to the American leader, knelt before him as a devoted acolyte and kissed his ring at Mar-a-Lago.

Trump last year published an image of himself as the Pope. When my colleague Paul Sakkal asked her in a June interview whether Trump had done anything wrong, she replied that she couldn't think of anything. Not a thing. The fact he had imposed hostile tariffs on Australian steel and aluminium was a perfectly good idea, apparently.

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As the Liberal Party's Andrew Hastie witheringly observed months ago: Pauline Hanson is MAGA first and Australia second. You won't find her statement on the Iran war on the One Nation website today. It is among the documents scrubbed in the past week. Hanson has avoided commenting on the American result.

Pauline Hanson Baked Trump Admiration Into Brand

But it is too late to attempt to distance herself. She cannot hide from her well-known admiration and aping of Trump. Her problem, says political analyst Kos Samaras of the Redbridge consultancy, is that she's baked it in as her brand. In focus groups Samaras has run, when you ask people which international leader she's close to, they say Donald Trump.

Mindlessly mimicking Trump seemed to be a guaranteed path to political triumph. It was the US midterms that shocked Hanson into realising that she wasn't high priestess to the Pope but, in fact, Mini-Me to Dr Evil. But couldn't she be an unwitting victim of Trump's lies, swept up in his insistent pre-midterm rhetoric before he reversed position? No one in any position of responsibility has that excuse.

The authority on Iran's nuclear program, International Atomic Energy Agency head Rafael Grossi, said three days after the war began that Iran was not building a nuclear weapon. Trump's own director of national intelligence at the war's outbreak, Tulsi Gabbard, testified in writing to the US Senate in March that the intelligence community continues to assess that Iran is not building a nuclear weapon. Regular folk living busy lives can be forgiven for missing these critical evidence points.

Strategic Consequences Of Iran War For Australia

A political party competing to govern Australia, a woman who declares herself ready for the prime ministership, cannot. It's bad enough that Trump's feckless little excursion imposed high oil prices, high inflation and high interest rates on just about the entire world. Strategic analyst Mick Ryan, a retired Australian Army major general, points out some of the larger strategic consequences.

The war has given a lot of insights to Russia and China; it's emboldened Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin because they have faced absolutely no pushback from America in lending their support to Iran in its war. They looked at this and thought, ah, we are more powerful than we thought, and that's a recipe for catastrophic miscalculation, none of which is helpful to Australia and other US allies.

Ryan tells me that Australia, Japan, the Philippines and Taiwan, among US allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific, are all watching these developments closely.