A roundup of ten new books includes Jennifer Higgie's Bedlam, John Kinsella's verse novel The Science of Fire, Katrina Lawrence's The Parisian Corset, Harriet Clark's The Hill and Ben Macintyre's Redwood.

A new selection of books spans historical fiction, verse novels, memoir-driven coming-of-age stories and espionage history. The list includes titles by Jennifer Higgie, John Kinsella, Katrina Lawrence, Harriet Clark, Bernadette Eden and Ben Macintyre.

Prices and publishers vary, with several debuts among the picks. Bedlam by Jennifer Higgie, published by Verso at 23 dollars, offers a pivotal year in the life of Richard Dadd, a real 19th-century artist. Dadd was eventually committed to Bethlem Hospital, better known as Bedlam, and later to the new Broadmoor Criminal Lunatic Asylum. His crime was parricide during a psychotic episode.

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Richard Dadd's Grand Tour of Europe

Before that, the narrative returns to 1842, when a 25-year-old Dadd embarked on a grand tour of Europe, North Africa and the Middle East with his pompous patron, Sir Thomas Phillips. The trip was intended to help Dadd develop a rich internal world and nurture his artistic talent. Written in vibrant, lyrical prose, the first half reads a little like a travelogue as Dadd swoons at the sights and sounds around him.

Somewhere along the way, he succumbs to the physical and mental strain of the extended voyage. The novel follows his wild, delusional flights of fancy and growing detachment from reality upon returning home. In short, feverish chapters, Higgie evocatively captures Dadd's curiosity toward both natural and man-made wonders. The ever-prolific John Kinsella, who works across novels, short stories and poetry, is back with a verse novel.

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The Science of Fire is published by Transit Lounge at 30 dollars. In it, an unnamed scientist grieves the suspicious death of his partner, a particle physicist who died in the laboratory shortly after speaking out at a university ethics committee against vivisection. While the narrator comes to terms with this intimate loss, he also contemplates broader environmental catastrophes as bushfires descend on his rural property.

John Kinsella's Verse Novel on Nature

Kinsella is well known for writing about the natural world, and here he once again shows his appreciation for our green planet even as it is besieged by man-made climate disasters. Filled with descriptions of native vegetation and creatures at risk of losing their burning habitats, the book holds both wonder and violence. At first glance, Kinsella's poetry may look simple, yet it can be challenging to parse.

His style is often dense, with complex syntax that requires patience and a slow unpacking. There appears to be no end of fiction set in wartime Paris. The Parisian Corset by Katrina Lawrence, published by HarperCollins at 35 dollars, falls squarely into that category. This debut by Lawrence, whose previous book was also about the city of light, features heroine Sophie Beauvais, an 18-year-old American.

She embarks on the adventure of a lifetime, sailing from New York to Paris after winning a competition that gives her the chance to explore her French heritage and the rare opportunity to work for a stint at Vogue. However, it takes a good while for the narrative to build momentum. Sophie is swept into the glamorous world of a top fashion magazine, with parties and photoshoots, and the book only hits its stride once Paris falls under Nazi occupation.

Sophie's fate after Vogue shutters its Paris operations, the clue is in the book's title, and her efforts to aid the Resistance give the novel its true sense of urgency. Lawrence has built her fiction on real history, and readers curious about the intersection of fashion and war will find it an engaging read. The Hill by Harriet Clark, published by Hachette at 35 dollars, is a slow-moving coming-of-age novel partly inspired by Clark's own life.

Harriet Clark's Coming-of-Age Novel

It follows Suzanna, who lives with her cold, detached grandmother, Sylvie, in New York City while her mother, Helen, serves a life sentence. Helen has been incarcerated since Suzanna was a baby. Every week, Suzanna makes the trip out of town to visit Helen in a hilltop prison, though Sylvie refuses to join her, never having forgiven her daughter for the actions that put her there.

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Bit by bit, the reader uncovers the nature of Helen's crime alongside Sylvie and her friends' radical past as members of the Communist Party. Unfortunately, it is hard to care much about any of the characters in The Hill. This is not a book driven by plot or action. The mood is introspective and claustrophobic, and the prose is devoid of emotion, marked by a flat affect.

A dispassionate tone runs throughout this portrait of three generations of estranged women, as though the author was standing several steps back from their interactions, viewing her characters through gauze. Wish You Were Here by Bernadette Eden, published by HQ Fiction at 35 dollars, presents Sally, whose life is a hot mess. It has been four years since the death of her husband, and she is not coping well with widowhood.

Not only is she single-parenting her pre-adolescent children, Clem and Ned, but the 33-year-old is also solely in charge of running a dilapidated caravan park in South Australia. To make matters worse, a new family tourist resort, complete with spas and golf courses, is opening nearby and threatens to run her business into the ground. Wish You Were Here is a study of a woman under duress.

A fair number of family secrets in this debut also make it less predictable than the usual story of finding hope and equilibrium after major setbacks. As a harried young mum trying to make a living, Sally will resonate with anyone juggling competing priorities. The novel thoughtfully explores mental health, depression and the necessity of accepting support from friends and community.

Ben Macintyre's Espionage History in Iran

In non-fiction, Redwood by Ben Macintyre, published by Viking at 37 dollars, opens in Tehran in October 1981, while Iran was in revolutionary turmoil. Two spies, one KGB and one MI6, sat in a bathroom with the taps running, the bath filling and the radio up. The MI6 agent, sitting on the toilet, listened as 6 foot 4 Vladimir Kuzichkin, the eponymous code-named Redwood, explained why he wanted to defect.

I have no power in the bedroom, he stammered, leaving the English agent perplexed until he realised that the Russian was defecting because he was impotent and wanted western cures. The scene may have comic absurdity written into it, but what follows, expertly told by Macintyre, is Kuzichkin's dramatic escape from Iran and the KGB to the UK. As tense as these scenes are, the absurd is never far away.

Vlad eventually fetched up as Andre Larkin, an acupuncturist in Hampshire, one of his patients being Alec Guinness, aka George Smiley, one of the most famous spies in espionage literature. Woven into the tale are the intrigues of the US, Russia and the UK in response to events in Iran, and, it seems, US preparedness to use nuclear weapons.