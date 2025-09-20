Lord Howe Island's Rodent-Free Status Celebrates the Retirement of a Heroic Detection Dog

A springer spaniel named Sebbi, a key member of Lord Howe Island's biosecurity team, retires after eight years of service. His efforts helped make the island rodent-free, preserving its unique biodiversity and protecting its native species.

For eight years, a springer spaniel named Sebbi diligently patrolled the scenic beaches of Lord Howe Island , traversed volcanic peaks, and navigated rugged trails. He played a crucial role in safeguarding the island's delicate ecosystem, embodying leadership and serving as a mentor to younger animals. Tim Solomon, a biosecurity dog handler on the island, highlighted Sebbi's invaluable contributions, noting his impact on both the canine team and the broader conservation efforts.

Sebbi's retirement signifies the close of an era for the detection dog squad that was instrumental in achieving a globally significant conservation milestone: the declaration of Lord Howe Island as rodent-free in 2023. This achievement underscores the pivotal role detection dogs play in protecting the island's unique biodiversity.\Lord Howe Island, a UNESCO World Heritage site located over 700km northeast of Sydney, is a biodiversity hotspot. It is home to more than 200 endemic species. It faced severe ecological damage in the 19th and early 20th centuries, as invasive species like rats arrived, leading to devastating consequences, including the extinction of at least five native bird species, 13 invertebrates, and two plants. Detection dogs have been central to the ongoing eradication efforts. These efforts began in the 1970s with the removal of other invasive species, including cats, pigs, and goats. The introduction of detection dogs in 2017 marked a turning point. It enhanced the island's biosecurity measures. Since the arrival of the first dogs, comprehensive monitoring has revealed a robust population growth of native species. These include the Lord Howe woodhen and currawong. The removal of rodents also allowed the little mountain palm to regenerate. This played a vital role in restoring a core component of the island's ecosystem, a testament to the effectiveness of the conservation program.\Sebbi's successor team, consisting of Tilly, Sooty, and Willow, has now assumed responsibility. They continue to conduct rigorous inspections across the island. They also inspect at Port Macquarie, the primary departure point for cargo, ensuring that no invasive pests hitch a ride and threaten the rodent-free status. The team is anticipating the arrival of a new dog by the end of the year, to reinforce their efforts. Solomon expressed his fondness for working with Sebbi, acknowledging his mentorship of younger animals, including two cocker spaniels who are now part of the island's biosecurity team. He emphasized Sebbi's well-deserved retirement. Sebbi is now enjoying a life of leisure and pleasure with his new pup sister, Lacey. They share cuddles on the couch and relish the opportunity for well-earned rest. The legacy of Sebbi continues to inspire conservation efforts. The dedication of the biosecurity team remains a vital part of safeguarding the island's exceptional biodiversity for future generations





