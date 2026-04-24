Lost Stradivarius Violin Potentially Found in France After Decades

A violin played in Colmar, France, may be the 'Lauterbach' Stradivarius, stolen from a Warsaw museum in 1944. Expert Pascale Bernheim believes the instrument is the missing violin, but the claim is disputed by the concert producer.

A potentially significant discovery in the world of classical music and art recovery has emerged, centering around a violin played at a recent wine and music evening in Colmar, France .

Pascale Bernheim, a renowned expert in identifying looted musical instruments, believes the instrument showcased may be the long-lost ‘Lauterbach’ Stradivarius, stolen from a Warsaw museum in 1944 during the Nazi occupation of Poland. The initial lead came from a local newspaper report detailing violinist Emmanuel Coppey’s performance on several antique violins.

Among these instruments were identified as crafted by master luthiers Nicolo Amati (1624) and Antonio Guarneri (1735), but it was the third, attributed to Antonio Stradivari from 1719, that sparked Bernheim’s intense interest. The ‘Lauterbach’ Stradivarius holds a particularly poignant history. It was one of only nine violins Stradivari crafted in 1719, and one of just two from that year that remain unaccounted for – the other being the ‘Lautenschlager’.

Crucially, the ‘Lauterbach’ is distinguished by its one-piece back, a detail that differentiates it from the ‘Lautenschlager’, which features a back constructed from two pieces of wood. Bernheim’s conviction stems from extensive research tracing the violin’s ownership history. She discovered that Polish industrialist Henryk Grohman originally owned the instrument before the Second World War, subsequently donating it to the Polish museum before his passing. Her investigations also revealed the existence of Grohman’s descendants residing in Austria and Argentina.

The violin’s journey after its theft is partially documented, having surfaced in East Germany during the Cold War and then reappearing in France in the early 1990s. The current owner, Jean-Christophe Graff, a luthier from Strasbourg, had sought Bernheim’s expertise in 2017 to ascertain the violin’s provenance. A prior examination by the late British luthier Charles Beare confirmed its authenticity as a Stradivarius from the instrument maker’s celebrated ‘golden period’, but also raised concerns about its potentially illicit origins.

Despite Bernheim’s strong belief, the identification remains unconfirmed, and faces some resistance. Emmanuel Jaeger, the concert producer who organized the Colmar event, has publicly disputed Bernheim’s claim, stating he believes the violin played was simply another Stradivarius from 1719, and not the stolen ‘Lauterbach’. He has not responded to further requests for comment. Bernheim, however, remains resolute, questioning which of the two missing 1719 Stradivarius violins the instrument could be if it is not the ‘Lauterbach’.

The value of such an instrument is immense; a ‘Joachim-Ma Stradivarius’ recently sold for $11.3 million at auction, while the ‘Lady Blunt’ holds the record at $15.9 million. The case highlights the ongoing efforts to recover cultural artifacts looted during wartime and the complexities involved in verifying their authenticity and provenance.

Further investigation, including dendrochronological analysis already conducted, is needed to definitively determine if the violin played in Colmar is indeed the ‘Lauterbach’ Stradivarius, returning a piece of Polish cultural heritage after decades of uncertainty. The situation underscores the importance of vigilance within the art world and the dedication of experts like Bernheim in safeguarding our shared cultural legacy





SBSNews / 🏆 3. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Stradivarius Violin Looted Art World War II Poland France Music Art Recovery

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Remnants of a Lost Church and a Family's Enduring Legacy of ServiceA descendant of Gunditjmara people revisits the ruins of a church destroyed on their ancestral land, reflecting on his family's history of service in the Australian military despite facing discrimination. The story highlights the deep connection to country and the paradox of fighting for a nation that denied their citizenship.

Read more »

Archeologist Believes He Knows Where the Lost Ark of the Covenant Is HiddenAn American archeologist, Professor Chris McKinney, believes the Lost Ark of the Covenant may be located beneath the City of David in Jerusalem and plans to use muon detection technology to search for it. The Ark, said to contain the Ten Commandments, has been missing since 587 BCE.

Read more »

The NDIS has lost its way – and Labor is finally admitting itThe confronting truth about the NDIS is it long ago lost its way.

Read more »

Chelsea Players Lost Faith in Rosenior, Seek Stronger ManagerChelsea players reportedly lacked respect for Liam Rosenior due to perceived inexperience and communication issues. They desire a manager with a commanding presence and the ability to manage strong personalities, with Enzo Maresca being fondly remembered. Concerns around Enzo Fernández's behavior also contributed to the unrest.

Read more »

The Tucker Carlson rift: Has Trump lost one of his most influential allies for good?The former Fox News host went scorched earth this week, admitting he would be 'tormented' by his past support for Trump.

Read more »

Sibelius: Violin Concerto, Lemminkäinen Suite album review – Ava Bahari is an enthralling storytellerIn this all-Sibelilus disc, violinist Ava Bahari’s account of the Violin Concerto has heft and exuberance, while Rouvali’s dramatic nous suits the drama of the Four Legends of Lemminkäinen

Read more »