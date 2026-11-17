Money and mindset coach Paridhi Jain outlines four steps to strengthen your finances after a redundancy, from reviewing cashflow to optimizing super and designing a personal investment portfolio.

A money and mindset coach has shared four practical steps to help people not just survive a redundancy but come out stronger on the other side.

Paridhi Jain says these are the steps that have helped her clients strengthen their financial position amid job loss. The first step is to review your cashflow by creating an income statement. This is different from a budget. The purpose of a budget is to set limits on what you will spend, while an income statement gives clarity on your current financial position.

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Download three months of bank and credit card statements and categorise your spending into a maximum of 10 to 15 categories. The fewer categories, the better. Write your household income at the top of each month, subtract your expenses, and you have your monthly profit or loss. This process will do a few things.

Review your cashflow to create an income statement

Firstly, it will bring to light anything you can easily eliminate. Second, it will clarify how much it takes to run your household. Many times, Jain finds this reduces stress because the fear of losing a job is met with the reality of oh, things are not that bad. The second step is to create a balance sheet.

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This is a list of all your assets minus all liabilities. Jain is talking about financial assets, not things like furniture, clothes or cars. Make a list of all bank accounts, investment accounts, super funds and properties.

Next to each item put the value or balance. Add all this up and you now have the total value of your assets. Underneath this, create a list of all your debts such as credit cards, personal loans and mortgages, and how much is owing for each one. Add this up and you have the total value of your debt.

Create a balance sheet to calculate your net worth

Subtract your liabilities from your assets and that is your net worth. This process will do a few things. Firstly, it will help you find all your assets. Jain has lost count of the number of times a client has told her they had forgotten about an account which had thousands of dollars in it.

Secondly, it will help you see how much you have. Again, people often find that reality is not as bad as their fear was making it out to be. The third step is to optimise your super fund. This is one of the most underrated and overlooked steps, one that can add multiple six figures to your wealth long term.

What does this have to do with helping you survive job loss? Honestly, it sort of does not, because you might not get an immediate return. But this is something people put in the too hard basket their whole life and later realise they could have easily retired with far more if they had made a few small tweaks earlier on.

Optimise your super fund by consolidating accounts

First, you want to find all your super. There is about 20 billion dollars or more in lost and unclaimed super, so do a check for that.

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Second, you want to find one fund to consolidate all your super funds into. There are five key components to research. Does the fund offer investment options you want, such as pick-your-own investments or pre-mixed asset allocation? Does the fund offer the investment strategy you want, such as active versus passive, ethical or sustainable?

What has been the performance of that investment option over the long term? Which insurances are available? The fourth step is to create a low-maintenance investment portfolio. You want to invest only money you do not think you will need in the short term, meaning one to five years.

Design a low maintenance investment portfolio for the future

Be realistic about how much cash you need to keep on hand until you get a new job. There is no point jumping into investments today only to have to pull that money back out in six months because it took longer to find a job than you thought it would.

When it comes to investing, the correct question is not which investment do I buy, but rather how do I design a portfolio that meets my personal needs, goals and preferences. This starts with understanding yourself as an investor first. How actively involved do you want to be in picking and managing investments? How much time are you wanting to dedicate to investing?

How much risk are you able and willing to take on? As you gain clarity on all this, the right investment approach for you will become evident. The goal is not just to buy a random bunch of investments. It is to design a portfolio that is suited to you personally because that is what is going to be the most sustainable approach long term.

Jain acknowledges it sounds like a lot, but a few months from now, when you are starting your new job, you will look back and be so glad that you set yourself up for success when you had the time. Paridhi Jain is a money and mindset coach who combines practical strategies with mindset transformation to help clients create more freedom and fulfilment in wealth, work and life.

Advice given in this article is general in nature and is not intended to influence readers decisions about investing or financial products. They should always seek their own professional advice that takes into account their own personal circumstances before making any financial decisions.