Shockletz and Juja Kibo give small owners Melbourne Cup runners

Small syndicates owned by a Woodend couple and a former Richmond footballer have runners in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup, showing the race remains attainable to everyday punters.

Small syndicates will live out a lifelong ambition in Tuesday's Melbourne Cup, with Woodend couple Anya and Paul Podbury part-owners of Shockletz and former Richmond footballer Justin Pickering among the owners of Juja Kibo.

It took the Podburys 10 years and about 30 horses to find Shockletz, the Australasian-bred mare who will give them their first Melbourne Cup runner and realise their lifelong ambition. For Pickering, the road to Juja Kibo began during the COVID-19 pandemic, when he and a few mates landed juicy quaddies in Melbourne and Sydney on the same day and decided to put the winnings into a horse.

Also read Harry Coffey Aims for Melbourne Cup Ride on Shockletz Despite Collarbone Injury

The pair are examples of how the Melbourne Cup, of all the cherished items in Australian sport, remains attainable to the average punter, at least theoretically, with syndication allowing everyday mums and dads to take on the bluebloods. As has become the norm over the past 15 years, this year's field has predominantly come from Europe, bought by bloodstock agents for leading syndicators and owners and sent to Australia in search of Cup glory.

Bloodstock Agents Hunt For Horses In Europe

Jamie Lovett, a director for one of the country's biggest syndication companies Australian Bloodstock, spends hours watching replays of races in Europe, studying form and cross-referencing times and measurements. He also has a global team of about eight or nine, mainly on the ground in Europe, including jockeys and trackwork riders, who feed him intelligence. There is a lot of tentacles to the business to try and land on the right horses, Lovett said.

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Based in Australia, he does not see many of the horses he buys in the flesh. That, he said, is the job of his vets. Once a horse is identified, Lovett approaches its owners or buys it at sales, and he bought a few last week from the Tattersalls sales in the UK.

Australian Bloodstock, which generally has about 100 to 150 thoroughbreds at a time on its books, has had two Cup winners in its silks, Protectionist in 2014 and Gold Trip in 2022, both from Europe. The European imports do not come cheap, their price tags swelled by demand from Australian interests desperate to find a Cups horse and the market in the Middle East searching for talent to run at Dubai's lucrative World Cup meeting.

European Horses Command High Prices For Cup

Gold Trip, who had come fourth in France's famous L'Arc de Triomphe in 2020, cost about $2 million, which at the time was the most expensive horse Lovett had bought. Australian Bloodstock have three runners in this year's race, Royal Supremacy, Vauban and Wine Dark Sea. A fourth, Defiantly, failed a vet test and was withdrawn.

Royal Supremacy, bought as a three-year-old after a third in the Italian Derby, one of Europe's lesser derbies, wouldn't have been top of the top, Lovett said. You're not buying for $200,000 to $300,000, put it that way, he said.

In a cruel irony for those involved with Defiantly, a half-brother to last year's Cox Plate runner-up Buckaroo and Melbourne Cup placegetter Middle Earth, the gelding had impressed vet Rob McInnes so much during an inspection for Australian Bloodstock that he shelled out $18,500 for a 2.5 per cent share. He was sound, beautifully natured, and everything was clean with his X-rays, McInnes said before Defiantly's withdrawal. His demeanour was good.

Presciently, he had also likened owning a horse to having a Tattslotto ticket on four legs. Pickering, then, has found the winning ticket three times. That is how many of the dozen or so horses he has part-owned who have run in the Cup. The former Richmond wingman played his 59 V/AFL games in the 1980s and 1990s, long before the money in the game could set you up for life.

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Syndicates Form During Pandemic Lockdowns

He is part of several syndicates, many run by his mate Gerard Mulcahy, who lives next door to Mick Johnston and his wife Alise. Mulcahy often gets tipped into horses from the Johnstons and relays the information to Pickering and his friends. Their foray into racehorse ownership started during the many COVID-19 lockdowns, when Pickering and his friends started punting together to stay connected. After one particularly successful day, they decided to plunge their winnings into a horse.

It landed them in an imported stayer called Delphi, who won the Herbert Power in 2021 on his way to seventh in that year's Melbourne Cup. They kept rolling their slice of the prizemoney into more horses. We occasionally take a dividend just to prove to our wives that it is profitable with racehorses, Pickering joked. Their next star was another European stayer, Circle Of Fire, who won the 2024 Sydney Cup, worth $1.3 million to the winner.

He ran sixth later that year in the big one. Their latest horse is Juja Kibo. There are 15 in the Happy Hippo syndicate who splashed out about $30,000, or about $2000 each, for a 10 per cent share in the Ciaron Maher-trained gelding.

Juja Kibo Fans Create Merchandise To Celebrate

They have even produced their own merchandise, stubby holders and ties adorned with Juja Kibo's distinctive racing colours, and many of them were at Flemington on Cox Plate Day when the six-year-old booked his ticket into Tuesday's race with victory in the $750,000 Moonee Valley Cup. It was so good, you turn around and hug one of your best mates, Pickering said. It's not going to be good for my health if he happens to win.

I'm willing to take that risk. They were back at headquarters on Saturday night for the barrier draw, cheering loudly when their stayer drew gate 14 of 24. It has been a nervous few days for Pickering, his wife Sally, and the Happy Hippo syndicate. For some reason, this one's keeping me up at night just thinking about it, Pickering said.

I've loved the way he's gone about it and genuinely think he's a fair chance. The Podburys have gone down a different route to finding their Cup runner. Folk like them are racing's lifeblood, passionate owners who love sharing the thrill of raceday with friends and family.