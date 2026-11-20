Loulou Polymiadis received two life sentences for murdering her parents with insulin. Secret police recordings of her confession were pivotal evidence in the South Australian trial.

Loulou Polymiadis, a 66-year-old woman from South Australia, has been convicted of murdering her parents, Brenda and Lynton Anderson, by injecting them with fatal doses of insulin. The South Australia n Supreme Court jury delivered unanimous guilty verdicts on Friday, concluding a trial that spanned more than five months and significantly exceeded its initial 12-week estimate.

Secret Confessions Seal Guilt

Polymiadis faces two mandatory life sentences following the jury's decision, which relied heavily on covert police recordings of her personal reflections. During a session on June 20, the same day she was first interviewed by Major Crime detectives, Polymiadis confessed to God regarding her actions. The audio captured her stating, "I have sinned twice in life," and explicitly linking her crimes to a desire to spare her parents from nursing home care.

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The recordings provided prosecutors with a direct window into her mindset, revealing her internal justification for the double homicide. She told the divine listener that killing her parents aligned with their wish to avoid residential care facilities. This specific motive became a central pillar of the prosecution's case, demonstrating that Polymiadis viewed the murders as an act of mercy rather than malice.

Medical Timeline and Forensic Evidence

Polymiadis, who lives with type 1 diabetes, administered the lethal insulin injections in two separate incidents during early 2022 and 2023. The first incident occurred on March 12, 2022, when nursing staff at Noarlunga Hospital found her mother, Brenda Anderson, largely unresponsive. Brenda had been admitted earlier that month following a fall that resulted in a fractured vertebra and pneumonia, with discharge plans already in place prior to the fatal visit.

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Her father, Lynton Anderson, continued to reside at the family home but grew increasingly frail following his wife's death. The investigation into the second death began after Lynton died on May 1, 2023, due to insulin toxicity. Major Crime detectives launched their inquiry immediately, connecting the two deaths through the common thread of his daughter's access to his medical supplies and her presence during both medical crises.

Family Dynamics and Motive

Testimony from Polymiadis's brother, Graham Anderson, illuminated the familial tension surrounding residential care. Graham told the court that he had argued with his sister just five days before his father's death regarding his father's future living arrangements. He stated that he wanted their father to enter a care facility, a position that directly conflicted with Polymiadis's stated intentions for her parents.

During police interviews, Polymiadis expressed deep emotional distress, claiming her father suffered a broken heart after being told by his son that he was a burden to the family. She sobbed while recounting how her brother's words devastated her father, further reinforcing her twisted rationale that she was removing her parents from a situation of perceived humiliation and familial hardship.

Planning and Forensic Documentation

Beyond verbal confessions, physical evidence gathered by police supported the prosecution's timeline. Authorities seized handwritten notes from Polymiadis's possession, including one that outlined her awareness of how forensic investigators operate. The note speculated that police would wait weeks or months to see if she grew cocky and slipped up, indicating a calculated awareness of the investigation process.

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Additionally, her former boyfriend, Ian Edward Willcourt, testified that Polymiadis had previously identified insulin as the perfect murder weapon. She allegedly reasoned that because insulin is natural to the body, it would be difficult to detect and attribute to foul play. This premeditated selection of method further undermined any defense claiming accidental overdose or natural causes.

Sentencing and Legal Proceedings

Justice Sandi McDonald is now scheduled to determine the minimum non-parole period for Polymiadis, a decision that will define the remainder of her life behind bars. Following the verdict, Polymiadis's bail was immediately revoked, and she was remanded in custody without release options pending the sentencing submissions.

The jury required less than five hours of deliberation to reach their unanimous decision, indicating the strength of the evidence presented during the trial. While Polymiadis's husband, Michael, and son attended the proceedings throughout, they offered no comment as they exited the courthouse. The legal consequences for the daughter of Brenda and Lynton Anderson are now final, with two mandatory life sentences awaiting her implementation.