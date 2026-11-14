US flights grounded nationwide by air traffic control failure, 15000 flights cancelled or delayed

A rare nationwide ground stop caused by technical problems in critical air traffic control systems disrupted about 15000 flights across the United States, stranding hundreds of thousands of passengers at airports from Washington to Detroit to Miami.

A rare nationwide ground stop hit airports across the United States on Friday afternoon after technical problems plagued critical air traffic control systems, disrupting about 15,000 flights and affecting millions of passengers and their families.

Officials later confirmed the ground stop had been lifted, but most flights were still showing as cancelled or delayed for hours, some well into Saturday. US airspace handles about 45,000 flights a day through some of the world's busiest airports, including Chicago's O'Hare, Atlanta's Hartsfield-Jackson and Texas' Dallas-Fort Worth. It is rarely glamorous, but when the system works it is pretty impressive. When it fails, it is miserable.

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Passengers Stuck On Tarmac At Reagan Airport

At Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport, 31-year-old Madeline DeMaske was hoping to head home to Denver, Colorado after a whirlwind work trip to the nation's capital. Now I get one more day in DC, she said. Hopefully only one more day. DeMaske was already on board her plane, about to start taxiing, when the pilot and gate agent entered to tell passengers they were stuck on the tarmac.

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She waited at the terminal for hours, hearing rumours that things might change soon. My flight was cancelled five minutes before the flight ban was lifted, she said. Some gates inside the terminal were quiet, DeMaske said, but others were very chaotic, with long lines at the information desk. Other people said that while there was a scramble for phone charging stations, Washington's city airport retained its reputation for being pretty calm and genial.

DeMaske rebooked on the same flight 24 hours later. She watched the price of hotels climb while she waited. There's definitely an Uber surcharge going on right now that's pretty crazy, she said. This delay is going to cost me several hundred dollars.

Travelers Face Uncertainty Amid Ground Stop

Rob Field, from Detroit, was still at his hotel when he heard there was going to be a delay, but he headed to the airport anyway. It was only once he arrived that he found out the full extent of the disruption. I'm going to go back to the hotel tonight, see where we're at in the morning, he said shortly before the stop order was lifted. If they still don't know, it's an eight-hour drive; I'll probably just drive.

Field said he might drive the eight hours home to Detroit if he could not fly out the next morning. Carrie Trost and Corey Harlow were supposed to fly to Florida to watch the US men's national soccer team play Haiti in Miami. They said they had received mixed messages about whether their flight had been cancelled or delayed until the morning. Asked what they would do, Trost said: Go on the internet and keep our fingers crossed.

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During their long waits, people had the time to think about the potential causes of the apparent system failure. While information was scant, and nothing was known for sure, they had their theories. They're not going to tell us what it really is, if it's a cyber type of thing - at least not right now, Field said. He said he was also worried about AI.

Speculation Mounts Over System Failure Causes

Absolutely - you have to be … weird things are starting to happen. DeMaske noted the FAA had expanded the rollout of its new AI flight-tracking system this week, and that the agency's existing infrastructure was quite dated. How are they mixing this very ancient technology with very new technology? You would think maybe it's not meshing very well, she said.

At a news conference at the White House, Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin said there was no connection to an outage of Microsoft systems. Officials had earlier described the ground stop as exceedingly rare, ordered under extraordinary circumstances. Shortly after officials confirmed the ground stop had been lifted, an announcement came over the PA system at Reagan National: two Alaska Airlines flights would soon depart for the West Coast.

People were spotted running through the terminal with their luggage, trying to make a flight that was suddenly back on. But most flights were still showing as either cancelled or delayed for hours, some well into Saturday. Though many people had given up and left, signs of normality began to resume. At one point, two airline staff were seen walking to the ticketing desks carrying stacks of pizzas. It was going to be a long night.