The NRL 2027 draw has revealed Jarome Luai will face his former Wests Tigers side on Easter Monday, with Payne Haas also set to meet Brisbane after joining South Sydney, and Penrith opening their new $309 million stadium.

Jarome Luai will face his former Wests Tigers teammates on Easter Monday in round four at CommBank Stadium, giving Tigers fans an early Easter gift.

Luai's departure from the Tigers became one of the biggest stories of the NRL season after the joint venture's form plummeted once the playmaker revealed he had become available. The same game could feature Josh Addo-Carr playing against the Eels if his management team strikes a deal with the club where it all started for the Foxx. The NRL's full 2027 schedule will be released on Friday.

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Payne Haas and Ben Teo Join South Sydney

Payne Haas's shock signing with South Sydney was one of the biggest stories of the year, and the front-rower started training with his new teammates earlier this month. Haas's South Sydney team will meet the Broncos in round ten on a Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium. Ben Te'o, the Souths premiership winner who rejoined the club this week as part of Wayne Bennett's coaching team, will also look forward to the Broncos clash.

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Te'o quit the Broncos after three games this year after a reported falling-out with Michael Maguire. The Rabbitohs and Roosters will lock horns again in round two on a Friday night at Souths' spiritual home ground, Allianz Stadium. Tension between the game's oldest rivals has been tested again in the past week after Souths emerged as one of the key contenders to sign unwanted Roosters half Sam Walker for 2028 and beyond.

Things hit rock bottom between Luai and the Tigers when Luai headed to Port Moresby without telling the Tigers before choosing to leave. Penrith will kickstart their campaign at their new $309 million home, Helloworld Stadium, on a Friday night in round four against the Dolphins. The Panthers were forced to call Parramatta home for two seasons while their home turf was redeveloped.

Penriths New Home and Auckland Games

Despite fans showing little enthusiasm to make the trek down the M4 Motorway to support Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and their team, Penrith still reached the preliminary finals twice. St George Illawarra will take a home game to Auckland's Eden Park in round 15, three days before Origin II is played at the same venue. Four days later, the Warriors will host the Perth Bears, completing a run of three games in eight days in New Zealand.

That is a tempting prospect for league lovers planning a trip across the ditch. Ahead of Game Two of State of Origin at Eden Park on June 16, the Dragons will face the Dolphins. The NRL grand final rematch between Newcastle and the Roosters will take place on Saturday in round ten at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Former Canterbury stars Toby Sexton and Josh Curran, and possibly Matt Burton, will run out for Perth against the Bulldogs in round eight on the Monday after Anzac Day. Munster is set to tour Sydney clubs despite the Storm's improved contract offer. Among the other grudge matches not to miss in 2027, the Tigers and Eels will clash on Easter Monday in round four at CommBank Stadium.

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Key Grudge Matches and Rivalries Ahead

The same game could feature Josh Addo-Carr playing against the Eels, should his management team strike a deal with the club where it all started for the Foxx. South Sydney will meet the Broncos in round ten on a Thursday night at Suncorp Stadium. The Panthers will open their campaign at their new $309 million home, Helloworld Stadium, on a Friday night in round four against the Dolphins.

Penrith were forced to call Parramatta home for two seasons while their home turf was redeveloped. Despite fans showing little enthusiasm to make the trek down the M4 Motorway to support Nathan Cleary, Isaah Yeo and their team, Penrith still reached the preliminary finals twice. St George Illawarra will take a home game to Auckland's Eden Park in round 15, three days before Origin II is played at the same venue.

Four days later, the Warriors will host the Perth Bears, completing a run of three games in eight days in New Zealand. That is a tempting prospect for league lovers planning a trip across the ditch. The NRL grand final rematch between Newcastle and the Roosters will take place on Saturday in round ten at McDonald Jones Stadium.

Former Canterbury stars Toby Sexton and Josh Curran, and possibly Matt Burton, will run out for Perth against the Bulldogs in round eight on the Monday after Anzac Day. The NRL's full 2027 schedule will be released on Friday. News, results and expert analysis from the weekend of sport sent every Monday.