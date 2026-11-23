Lucas Herbert says he has no regrets about joining LIV Golf after the Saudi-backed league was liquidated following five years, and believes the lighter schedule made his game infinitely better as he prepares for the Australian PGA Championship and Australian Open.

Lucas Herbert says he has no regrets about joining LIV Golf and believes the league made his game infinitely better, even after the Saudi-backed competition was liquidated earlier this month following five years.

Australian Players Adjust After LIV

The Victorian will tee it up at the Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes in Sydney on Thursday alongside fellow Australian stars Min Woo Lee, Adam Scott, Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie and Marc Leishman before next week's Australian Open at Kingston Heath. For Herbert, Smith, Smylie and Leishman, the next fortnight is about adjusting to life after LIV. Herbert admits the constant speculation surrounding the league's future took a toll on players.

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I was just sick of all that noise and just wanted to get some space away from it, Herbert told reporters in Sydney on Monday. If you can find me a LIV player from this past year who didn't get sick of the soap opera drama around it, I'll find you a liar right there. It was pretty taxing. Some of it was fair opinion, some of it was crap, but it takes a toll on you.

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It became not even about whether our league was good, Herbert said. It became about whether it was even going to survive and whether we were going to have jobs and what we were going to do. We were still actively trying to make the league work and produce a product to take in next year, and we were being asked, What are you going to do next year? No one outside the league made it easy for us.

We had plenty of critics. I don't think you can let the ending skew the whole view of everything that happened. As many of LIV's biggest names confront the prospect of having to qualify for other tours, Herbert will return to the DP World European Tour in 2027 with the ambition of regaining his American PGA Tour card the following year.

Smith has also secured a lifeline, agreeing to play a limited number of DP World Tour events in 2027 through a special invitation arrangement that falls short of full playing rights. Herbert is among the favourites this week in Sydney after finishing tied for sixth at this year's Open Championship at Royal Birkdale, where he equalled the major championship record with a second-round 62, narrowly missing a short putt on the final hole for an outright record.

The PGA Championship is being held in Sydney for the first time since 1998, with Queensland having long been the tournament's traditional home. Another player will be chasing history next week when he attempts to become the first Kiwi to win the Australian Open, in a field headlined by world No.2 Rory McIlroy. I'd love to at least win one to feel I've had the career that I've got the ability to have.

Herbert Eyes Major Success

I feel like I'm good enough to win these events, Herbert said. I was also pretty grateful I got an opportunity to get somewhere to play next year. I would have understood if all of the tours told us to get lost. I want to go and get after it in the majors.

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What I did at Birkdale this year was some of the most fun I've ever had on the golf course. A lot of people ask if I'm trying to get back to the PGA Tour. It would be great, but I also don't really care that much if I'm consistently competing in the majors.

While Smith, the 2022 Open champion, has struggled to recapture his best form since joining LIV, Herbert believes the lighter schedule and extended breaks between tournaments took his game to another level. We obviously made some great money, which everyone wants to highlight pretty quickly, but we got incredible opportunities. My game got infinitely better as a result of going to LIV, Herbert said.

Leishman Seeks Masters Spot

I think I've never been in a better position to be able to contend and win a major championship. I don't know that I would have got that opportunity had I not gone to LIV. Leishman, 43, is also approaching the Australian summer with renewed purpose, describing the next two tournaments as pretty significant opportunities to potentially secure a place at the Masters or the 2027 Open Championship at St Andrews.

The former world No.12 is undecided about returning to the grind of qualifying for the DP World Tour, but knows victory in either Sydney or Melbourne would secure status for two years. Like Herbert, Leishman has no regrets about his decision to join LIV in 2022.

I made a decision four and a half years ago to go over there and if I had that decision again, knowing what I know now, I would have done exactly the same thing, Leishman said. These last four years have definitely been the best four years of my life. I'm as happy now as I've ever been.