Lucid Cosmos: Affordable Electric SUV Revealed in Patent Drawings to Challenge Tesla Model Y

Patent drawings reveal the Lucid Cosmos, the brand's most affordable EV yet, a mid-size SUV set to rival the Tesla Model Y with a starting price around $50,000, 800-volt architecture, and a performance variant doing 0-60 in 3.5 seconds.

Lucid Motors is preparing to expand its lineup with a new affordable electric SUV, tentatively named the Lucid Cosmos , which has been revealed through US patent drawings.

These drawings, published by Carscoops, provide the first clear look at the vehicle's design, showing a mid-size SUV that is set to rival the Tesla Model Y. The Cosmos is expected to be the most affordable Lucid model yet, with a starting price around US$50,000 in North America. It will ride on the company's new 'Atlas' 800-volt architecture, which will also underpin two other upcoming models. The patent filings reveal multiple design variations, suggesting different trim levels or performance variants.

The front-end design borrows elements from the flagship Lucid Gravity, with sleek headlights and a prominent lower grille opening on some versions. The side profile features flowing lines and a dovetail-style rear spoiler integrated into the tailgate, with an additional spoiler mounted on the rear windshield. Unlike the full-width light bars seen on competitors like the Tesla Model Y and Zeekr 7X, the Cosmos positions Lucid lettering between the tail-lights, maintaining a distinctive brand identity.

The drawings also show variations in the rear bumper design, indicating potential differences between standard and performance models. The Lucid Cosmos is expected to debut later in 2026, with production starting in 2027 as a 2028 model. It will compete directly with the Tesla Model Y, which has been a top-selling vehicle globally, including in Australia where it topped new-car sales in May 2026.

The Cosmos will also face competition from other electric SUVs in the segment, such as the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and the upcoming Chevrolet Equinox EV. Lucid has confirmed that a high-performance version of the Cosmos will be offered, targeting a 0-60 mph time of 3.5 seconds, just 0.2 seconds slower than the Tesla Model Y Performance. This variant is likely to feature a dual-motor all-wheel-drive setup and enhanced aerodynamics.

The interior, partially teased earlier by Lucid, is visible in the patent drawings and includes a large curved display that integrates the instrument cluster and infotainment system, along with a center console that extends to the rear with air vents for passengers. The Cosmos is expected to offer a spacious cabin with seating for five, leveraging the flat floor typical of electric vehicles.

The introduction of the Cosmos marks a strategic move for Lucid to enter the mass-market EV segment, after establishing itself as a luxury brand with the Air sedan and the Gravity SUV. The Air, launched in 2021, remains the company's best-selling model, while the Gravity entered production in 2024. Lucid sold 15,841 electric vehicles in 2025, representing 55% year-on-year growth, and has set a production target of 25,000 to 27,000 vehicles for 2026.

The Cosmos is expected to significantly boost sales volumes, helping the company achieve economies of scale. The vehicle is also planned for right-hand-drive markets, including Australia and the UK, which would allow Lucid to expand its global presence. With the Cosmos, Lucid aims to attract buyers looking for an affordable electric SUV without compromising on performance or range. The patent drawings have generated excitement among enthusiasts, and the final production version is likely to retain much of the design shown.

As the EV market becomes increasingly competitive, the Lucid Cosmos positions itself as a compelling alternative to the Tesla Model Y, offering a combination of luxury, technology, and value





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