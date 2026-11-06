Lucky Tambo Remanded as Youth Crime Ringleader Faces Serious Charges

Lucky Tambo, 18, remains in custody after being named a crime ringleader. Court hears details of dangerous pursuits and thefts involving youths in Victoria.

Lucky Tambo, an 18-year-old from Manor Lakes, has been remanded in custody after a magistrate found him to be the ringleader behind a series of serious criminal offenses in Victoria. The young man faces multiple charges including dangerous driving, vehicle theft, and burglary, following a series of events that involved high-speed police pursuits and the theft of five vehicles.

Details Of The Burglary And Theft Charges

The prosecution presented evidence from closed-circuit television footage showing five youths, aged between 13 and 18, breaking into Sunraysia Community Health Services at 10:30pm on October 26. The group rifled through drawers before Mr Tambo used a hammer to force open a safe and steal five car keys. Surveillance cameras recorded each co-accused driving away in one of the stolen vehicles, which were later recovered from various locations across Mildura. A separate incident occurred on November 5, involving the theft of a 2021 MG HS wagon from a driveway in Belmont, near Geelong, where police allege Mr Tambo and four other youths were also involved.

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Evidence Of High-Speed Dangerous Driving

Police seized eight videos from the mobile phones of the young suspects, which provide graphic evidence of the dangerous behavior exhibited during a police pursuit on Thursday. One video allegedly captures Mr Tambo driving a stolen vehicle at speeds of 158 kilometres per hour along the Calder Highway. Another recording shows a 17-year-old co-accused, who has been charged with dangerous driving, being chased by police at speeds reaching 175km/h. The pursuit began after roadside officers spotted the vehicle speeding at 146km/h at Culgoa, which is located 320km from Melbourne.

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Prosecution Arguments And Police Actions

During attempts to intercept the fleeing vehicle, the 17-year-old driver allegedly began overtaking heavy trucks and driving on the wrong side of the road, causing several near misses with oncoming traffic. Police utilized stop sticks to puncture the car's tyres outside Ouyen, forcing the teenagers to abandon the vehicle and run into nearby paddocks. They were subsequently arrested with assistance from the police air wing. Leading Senior Constable Fleur Royds told the court that Mr Tambo was the eldest offender and the only adult involved, acting as a ringleader to children as young as 13 years old in these criminal activities.

Court Outcomes And Future Legal Proceedings

The magistrate described the allegations against Mr Tambo as very serious and ordered a youth justice assessment to explore the potential for supported bail, resulting in his bail application being adjourned part-heard. He will return to court later this year for further proceedings regarding his charges. In contrast, his 17-year-old co-accused has been granted bail with strict conditions and is scheduled to face court on December 6. Some younger co-accused involved in both incidents have been interviewed and released pending inquiries, while others remain at large and are yet to be found by authorities.