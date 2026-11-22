Two teenagers have been refused bail following a stabbing incident at Castle Towers shopping centre that left one 16-year-old in critical condition. Police confirmed the attack was not random and linked to a separate arrest in Cecil Hills.

Two teenagers accused of stabbing two other boys at a north-western Sydney shopping centre have been denied bail and will remain in custody. The incident occurred at Castle Towers shopping centre in Castle Hill on Friday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the location at 3:30 pm following reports of a violent confrontation and fight. Upon arrival, officers found two 16-year-old boys suffering from wounds to the torso. Both victims were treated at the scene before being transported to the hospital for further medical attention. As of Sunday, one of the boys remains in critical condition while the second boy is listed in stable condition.

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Superintendent Naomi Moore, the Hills Police Area Commander, expressed relief that the victims survived the attack. She stated on Saturday that the two boys are very, very lucky to be alive after the violent encounter. Police have launched Strike Force Vedento to investigate the circumstances surrounding the stabbing. Investigators are currently reviewing CCTV footage and interviewing shocked shoppers who witnessed the event.

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Targeted Attack Suspects Known to Victims

Superintendent Moore emphasized that the attack was definitely not random and appeared to be targeted. Everything known at this stage suggests the parties involved had some prior knowledge of each other. The two accused teenagers were identified as being known to the victims prior to the incident. In an unrelated incident, a separate arrest was made early Saturday morning in the nearby area.

Officers from the Liverpool Police Area Command arrested a 17-year-old boy on Lascelles Street in Cecil Hills. The arrest took place at approximately 2:20 am on Saturday, and the boy was taken to Liverpool Police Station. Detectives from The Hills Police Area Command have since charged the 17-year-old with serious offenses. He has been charged with two counts of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

Cecil Hills Arrests Charges of Wounding

Additionally, he faces a charge of hindering or resisting a police officer in the execution of duty. This charge is directly related to the Cecil Hills incident where he was apprehended by authorities. The 17-year-old was also refused bail in relation to these charges during his court appearance. Two hours after the initial arrest in Cecil Hills, detectives charged a 16-year-old boy with similar offenses.

Court records indicate that this 16-year-old did not apply for bail in connection with these charges. He has been charged with two counts of wounding a person with intent to cause grievous bodily harm. Police continue to piece together the timeline of events to ensure full accountability for the violence. The investigations into both the Castle Hill stabbing and the Cecil Hills arrest are ongoing.