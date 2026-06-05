Lufthansa Boeing 787 Suffers Nose Landing Gear Collapse at Frankfurt Airport

A Lufthansa Boeing 787 Dreamliner experienced a nose landing gear collapse while parked at Frankfurt Airport, injuring two crew members and two ground staff. The aircraft, which was preparing for a flight to Los Angeles, sustained visible damage and is under investigation.

A Boeing Co. 787 airliner operated by Deutsche Lufthansa experienced a collapsed nose landing gear while parked at a gate at Frankfurt Airport , resulting in injuries to several individuals and damage to the nearly new aircraft.

The incident occurred at Gate A15 as the plane was being prepared for a flight to Los Angeles, with the front gear suddenly retracting at 12:45pm local time. According to Lufthansa, passengers had not yet boarded, and two cabin crew members along with two employees of a ground service company sustained minor injuries and were transported to a hospital.

Photographs from the scene showed the aircraft, named after the German city of Herne, resting on its nose on the tarmac with rescue services surrounding it. The right front cargo door was found open, and a service vehicle used for loading cargo remained attached. Lufthansa indicated the aircraft would be moved to a hangar for a thorough technical inspection before any repair work begins.

The airline stated that the exact cause remains under investigation, with experts on site examining the aircraft. It is currently unclear whether the failure was due to human error or a mechanical defect. Video footage captured the plane in its parked position when the landing gear unexpectedly retracted, causing the airliner to collapse onto the tarmac and tearing off the wheel cover.

Standard procedures require landing gear to be secured with pins that have distinctive 'remove-before-flight' tags to prevent accidental retraction. Past incidents have been linked to missing pins or incorrect insertion into similar-looking holes.

While landing gear failures are exceedingly rare, there have been comparable events, such as a Boeing 737-700 operated by TUI that suffered a nose gear collapse at Brussels Airport in January of last year, and a British Airways 787-8 that nosedived at Heathrow in 2021, sustaining significant lower front damage. This incident is particularly unusual as the aircraft was manufactured just last year and only entered service in February.

The plane was scheduled to operate the Frankfurt to Los Angeles flight on Thursday. Lufthansa has faced delays in integrating the 787 into its fleet, primarily due to certification issues related to its new Allegris business-class seats. The German carrier operates a mixed fleet including Boeing and Airbus models, such as the 747 jumbo and the A350. Recently, Lufthansa placed orders for additional A350-900 and 787-9 aircraft to replace older units.

The airline currently operates about a dozen Dreamliners with more on order. The Boeing 787's landing gear is produced by Safran Landing Systems, formerly known as Messier-Dowty. The undercarriage includes two main gear trucks, each with four wheels, and a two-wheel nose gear. The widebody aircraft typically seats around 260 passengers across three classes and boasts a range of 8,300 nautical miles





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