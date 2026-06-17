Luigi Mangione Plans Psychiatric Defence in State Murder Trial

Luigi Mangione, an Ivy League graduate from a wealthy Maryland family, is accused of killing American health insurance executive Brian Thompson in December 2024. He plans to assert a psychiatric defence at his state murder trial, where he could be convicted of manslaughter instead of murder.

Luigi Mangione is facing life in prison if he is convicted in either his state or federal cases. He plans to assert a psychiatric defence at his state murder trial in New York, where he is accused of killing American health insurance executive Brian Thompson in December 2024.

If a jury finds that Mangione was emotionally disturbed at the time of the killing, it could convict him of manslaughter instead of murder, meaning he would be sentenced to less time in prison. The judge presiding over the case has ruled that a gun and notebook that prosecutors say link Mangione to the killing can be used as evidence against him.

Mangione is set to go to trial on September 8 and his federal trial, which involves stalking charges, is set to begin on October 13





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Luigi Mangione State Murder Trial Brian Thompson Psychiatric Defence Manslaughter Unitedhealthcare Unitedhealth Group Investor Conference Masked Gunman Gun Notebook Health Insurance Executive Greed Health Insurance Cartel Altoona Pennsylvania Mangione's Backpack Gun Magazine

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