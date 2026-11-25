First-time author and BookTok personality Luke Bateman will tour seven cities next April charging $49 to $250 per ticket, prompting criticism over pricing and accessibility.

First-time author and BookTok personality Luke Bateman will tour big venues in seven cities next April, charging from $49 to $250 for a chance to see him talk about his book.

Criticism of Bateman Tour Pricing

The announcement has drawn criticism online and sparked a broader debate about the cost of author events in Australia. The standard ticket includes a copy of his debut fantasy novel, Son of Ember. The top VIP price, limited to 50 tickets at each venue, secures a souvenir laminate card and a meet-and-greet photo opportunity with the author, who will then sign your book. Bateman is already a celebrity before anyone has read a word of his debut novel.

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The former rugby league player turned The Bachelor star rose to BookTok success with his book club and podcast, talking from the front seat of a ute about the books he loved. A rugged young farmer who was also a book nerd and who talked honestly about his mistakes and the harm they caused others, he became a poster boy for a new model of masculinity and catnip to both readers and publishers.

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Simon and Schuster signed him to a two-book deal for fantasy novels, almost unheard of for a writing rookie. This commercial model contrasts with a typical first-time author launch, where a local bookstore is booked for a couple of hours, friends and family are invited for free, and modest drinks and nibbles are served. At such events authors chat, talk about the book, thank helpers, hope guests buy copies and then sign them.

Martin Evans, a Sydney-based advocate for Australian authors, said book lovers are not the target audience for Bateman's ridiculously overpriced tour. It is not selling a literary experience, it is selling access to Luke Bateman, he posted on Instagram.

Access to Celebrity Authors

Meanwhile, incredible Australian authors who have spent decades perfecting their craft are struggling for visibility, he said. Disability advocates were also incensed that Auslan tickets at $89 were more expensive than basic tickets. After their protests, Fane, the company organising the tour, put Auslan ticket prices back down to $49 and offered refunds to people who had already booked.

Fane said it had not explained that Auslan seats needed to be in premium seating close to the interpreter and the stage. We should have been clearer, the company said. Book lovers in Australia have access to a wide range of literary experiences, and prices vary wildly. They range from free events, including most book launches and subsidised sessions such as the Melbourne Wheeler Centre's Body of Work series, to pricey VIP tickets that provide access to the stars.

British political strategist Alastair Campbell, famous for his no-holds-barred advice to prime ministers and his podcast The Rest is Politics, did a November tour of Australia via Fane. Audiences paid anything from $69 to $159 to hear his opinions and his bagpipe playing. Fane says it brings the world's most exciting voices to Australian stages. Fane also hosted a November tour by classicist Mary Beard.

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Ticket prices for the Perth event ranged from $39 to $135.20. Another company, Thinkable, puts on similarly priced events featuring bestselling high-profile authors with provocative ideas, ranging from Richard Dawkins to Anna Funder, who attracted more than 6000 fans to her tour. The Thinkable Table is an initiative where a small group of guests can get up close with the thinkers over dinner.

If you want to have dinner and a chat next April with psychologist Dr Ramani Durvasula, the world's most recognised expert on narcissism, it will cost you $950. Literary festivals usually charge between $20 and $45 for an event, with discounts on bundled events and day passes. Most events at Adelaide Writers Week are free. Authors at writers' festivals are generally paid a modest fee, but at launches and signings they are just expected to show up.

Reality of Author Event Costs

In the US it is common to pay $50 to $60, or AUD$75 to $90, for a writer event, and readers grumble the authors must be making a profit. But the reality is often more about the cost of living. Emily Rath, a US author of popular hockey romances and fantasy novels, says authors get no cuts from ticket sales, and the only money they make is from royalties if the event guests buy their book.

Nor does she want readers to blame bookstores. You are not taking into account how expensive these events are to put on, she said. They have to buy in the books, pay for staff and equipment and sometimes the venue. In the end, it comes down to supply and demand: if people are willing to pay top dollar to meet an author in person, they will be charged accordingly.

Many authors at events are still happy to chat with readers and sign their books for free, and readers are urged to buy as much of their work as possible to support them.