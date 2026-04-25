Luke Jackson’s ‘Unicorn’ Performance Leads Fremantle to Victory Over Carlton

Fremantle’s Luke Jackson stunned fans with two spectacular goals in his side’s 14-point win against Carlton. Shai Bolton also shone, but a strong fourth-quarter start sealed the victory for the Dockers.

The Fremantle Dockers secured a hard-fought 14-point victory over Carlton on Saturday night at Optus Stadium, a match largely illuminated by the extraordinary performance of young ruckman Luke Jackson .

Jackson, increasingly being referred to as a ‘unicorn’ due to his unique skillset, captivated the crowd with two remarkably similar and spectacular goals originating from centre square ball-ups. These weren’t simply opportunistic shots; they were displays of athleticism, skill, and composure rarely seen in a player of his size and position. The first goal arrived immediately at the start of the second quarter, following Jackson winning the opening ball-up.

He quickly reacted, receiving a handball, engaging in a clever one-two passage of play to regain possession, and then unleashing a powerful, long-range kick from outside the 50-meter arc. The ball sailed through the goals, sending the Optus Stadium crowd into a frenzy. The second goal, mirroring the first, occurred in the fourth quarter. Again, Jackson dominated the centre square contest, winning the hitout and driving forward.

This time, he received the ball back inside the 50-meter area and, demonstrating exceptional finesse, finished with a brilliant left-foot snap that curved beautifully through the uprights. Commentator Adam Papalia perfectly encapsulated the moment, declaring Jackson was simply “a unicorn, just doing unicorn things. ” Beyond these two stunning goals, Jackson delivered a comprehensive performance, showcasing his all-around capabilities.

He finished the game with an impressive 31 hitouts, demonstrating his dominance in the ruck, alongside 21 possessions, highlighting his ability to contribute around the ground. While Jackson’s performance was undeniably outstanding, he was ultimately overshadowed in the best-afield honors by Richmond’s Shai Bolton. Bolton also contributed two goals to the scoreboard, but his impact extended beyond scoring, with a remarkable 33 touches and eight tackles, proving his relentless work rate and skill.

Carlton, despite the loss, demonstrated considerable resilience and fighting spirit. They were particularly strong in the final quarter, managing to win it with a five-goal haul, indicating their refusal to surrender despite facing a significant deficit.

However, the damage was largely done earlier in the quarter, during a devastating ten-minute period where Fremantle relentlessly piled on four quick goals, effectively breaking the Blues’ momentum and establishing a lead that proved too difficult to overcome. This initial burst of scoring proved crucial in securing the Dockers’ win. The match was a compelling contest between two teams vying for premiership contention.

Fremantle’s ability to capitalize on centre square clearances, largely thanks to Jackson’s dominance, proved to be a key factor in their success. Carlton’s late surge, however, highlighted their potential and underscored the importance of consistency throughout the entire game. The Dockers’ victory solidifies their position in the top eight, while Carlton will need to address their early-quarter vulnerabilities to maintain their own finals aspirations.

The game served as a reminder of the exciting talent emerging in the AFL, with players like Jackson and Bolton showcasing the future of the sport. The focus now shifts to both teams’ upcoming matches, where they will look to build on their performances and continue their pursuit of premiership glory. The contest was a physical affair, with both sides demonstrating a commitment to hard tackling and contested possession.

The crowd was engaged throughout, appreciating the skill and intensity on display. Further analysis of the game will undoubtedly focus on the tactical adjustments made by both coaches and the individual matchups that proved decisive





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