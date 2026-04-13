Luna Bronze Launches in Priceline: Revolutionizing the Australian Tanning Scene

Australian sunless tanning brand Luna Bronze has launched into Priceline stores nationwide, offering a skincare-first approach to achieving a natural-looking glow without UV exposure. Founded by Rhiannon and Madeleine, the brand offers a range of innovative products, including the award-winning Self Tanning Jelly, designed to provide a hassle-free, hydrating tan. With over 350% growth and serving over 140,000 customers globally, Luna Bronze is changing the way Australians tan, focusing on accessible, healthy alternatives.

Gone are the days of the dreaded orange glow, stained sheets, and Sahara-like dryness that often accompany traditional tanning routines. A new player in the Australian beauty scene, Luna Bronze , is revolutionizing how Aussies achieve their sun-kissed look, and it's just landed in Priceline stores across the nation. Founded in 2015 by Rhiannon and Madeleine, Luna Bronze emerged from a desire to redefine the narrative around sunbathing and create a safe and accessible alternative. Following a skin cancer diagnosis, the duo were driven to create a brand centered around skincare and sunless tanning , paving the way for a healthier approach to achieving a radiant complexion. The brand's commitment to quality and innovation has garnered global recognition and numerous awards, solidifying its place as a leader in the sunless tanning market. With their entry into over 320 Priceline and Atomica stores, Luna Bronze is poised to become a go-to for those seeking a natural-looking, UV-free glow. Rhiannon and Madeleine have carefully curated formulations to cater to the needs of the modern consumer who values both efficacy and skincare. The brand’s impressive growth rate of over 350% and its ability to serve more than 140,000 customers globally, is a testament to the brand's commitment to quality and effectiveness.

Luna Bronze's success is rooted in its dedication to providing a sunless alternative for those who desire a summer glow without the damaging effects of the sun. The brand’s hero product, the Glow Gradual Tanning Moisturiser, quickly gained a cult following, with customers praising its ability to deliver a natural-looking tan that lasts. As the brand grew, they remained humble, packing orders in the boot of their car to now having international warehouses and a strong retail presence. Co-founder Madeleine states “Moving into retail is such a huge operation and it felt like it was going to be a very tight launch and we were worried if we were going to actually be able to achieve it.” Their commitment to providing the ultimate fake tan alternative has led them to develop another game-changing product, the Self Tanning Jelly. This innovative formula, infused with hyaluronic acid and organic shea butter, offers a non-sticky finish and a medium to deep bronze, all while hydrating the skin. This product has already received awards such as the ELLE Best Self Tanner Award in 2025, the People Best Self Tanner 2025 and the 2026 New Beauty Award winner. Rhiannon says, 'We’ve sold it out multiple times and it is really the product that has gotten the most eyes on the company. Known for its focus on hydrating the skin and leaving it with a glazed finish.' This new formula is perfect for those who want a quick, easy, and effective tan without the hassle of a lengthy routine. The Self Tanning Jelly offers a quick on-the-go bronze without the need to exfoliate or shave, fitting seamlessly into busy lifestyles.

Now, with Luna Bronze products readily available in Priceline and Atomica stores, the brand's commitment to accessibility continues. Customers can easily incorporate their innovative tanning solutions into their daily routines, achieving a natural-looking glow without the drawbacks of traditional tanning methods. By joining the Glow Seekers Community on Facebook, customers can connect with Rhiannon and Maddy, and learn about the latest products, and receive tips and tricks. With the brand’s focus on providing a seamless experience, customers can now achieve a radiant complexion without compromising their skin health or time. The brand has revolutionized the Australian tanning scene, and its entry into Priceline and Atomica marks a significant milestone in its journey. As the brand continues to expand, it remains true to its original vision of offering a sunless alternative and empowering individuals to feel confident and radiant. Luna Bronze is not just a tanning brand; it's a movement towards healthier, more sustainable beauty practices, proving that achieving a perfect glow doesn't require compromising your skin or your time. With innovative products and a focus on skincare, Luna Bronze is here to stay, changing the way people think about tanning and empowering them to embrace a naturally radiant glow, all year round. Shop all the latest Luna Bronze innovations online now or in-store exclusively at Priceline and Atomica





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