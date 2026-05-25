Luxury Collection of Late John Laws Sent to Auction for Public Sale

The estate of the late John Laws has announced a public auction of the broadcaster's collection of luxurious and eclectic items, worth millions of dollars. The Art Gallery of NSW and Powerhouse Museum have also been gifted key pieces from the collection, giving the public access to the very best of Australian art and history.

The late John Laws ' estate has announced a major cultural gift of artworks to the Art Gallery of NSW, giving the public access to the luxurious and eclectic collection of the late Australian radio broadcaster.

The collection has been a long time coming for the celebrity couple, who acquired the items during their lifetime. John Laws was a well-known radio personality who rose to fame during his time at stations like 2UE and 2SM. His broadcasting career spanned seven decades, with listeners flocking to his morning show at its peak. The late broadcaster was once called the "broadcaster of the century" by former Prime Minister Paul Keating.

In contrast to more modern tastes, Laws was deeply traditional in some areas, but also temperamental and designer driven. He amassed a collection of highly valuable items including antique furniture, luxury accessories and watches. Among the 1000 items announced to be going under the hammer are priceless artworks, rare antiquities and exclusive memorabilia





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John Laws Art Gallery Of NSW Powerhouse Museum Luxury Collection Auction Rare Artworks Antique Furniture Watches Accessories Public Sale

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‘Unabashedly luxurious’: John Laws’ art and antiquities collection up for auctionThe estate of the late broadcaster and his wife, Caroline, has also announced major cultural gifts to the Art Gallery of NSW and Powerhouse Museum.

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