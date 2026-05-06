Luxury Cruise Ship Stricken by Hantavirus Outbreak Heads to Canary Islands for Evacuation

The MV Hondius, a Dutch-flagged luxury cruise ship hit by a deadly hantavirus outbreak, is en route to the Canary Islands after Spain agreed to provide medical assistance and repatriation for passengers and crew. The ship, which has seen multiple fatalities and critical cases, was denied entry by Cape Verde and will now undergo strict medical protocols upon arrival in Europe.

The luxury cruise ship MV Hondius, which has been struck by a deadly hantavirus outbreak , is now preparing to sail from Cape Verde towards Europe after receiving permission from the Spanish government to dock in the Canary Islands .

The Spanish Health Ministry confirmed that the request to take in the Dutch-flagged vessel came from both the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the European Union, in line with international law and humanitarian principles. The ministry also announced that a medical flight would arrive on Tuesday evening to evacuate the ship’s doctor, a Dutch national in critical condition, following a formal request from the Dutch government.

Additionally, a British crew member is scheduled for medical evacuation, while two other passengers—a Dutch couple and a German national—have already succumbed to the virus since the outbreak began in early April. A 69-year-old British individual with hantavirus symptoms was evacuated on April 27 and is currently in intensive care in South Africa, though their condition is reportedly improving.

Another passenger with a suspected case has only shown mild symptoms, while four Australians remain on board, though their identities have not been disclosed. Cape Verde, originally intended as the ship’s final destination, has refused to allow the vessel to dock or disembark passengers.

Once the MV Hondius reaches the Canary Islands—either Gran Canaria or Tenerife, which are three to four days away by sea—the Spanish Health Ministry has stated that all crew and passengers will undergo medical examinations, receive treatment, and be repatriated to their home countries in coordination with the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control and the WHO. Strict safety protocols will be enforced, including specialized medical care and transportation to prevent contact with the local population and protect healthcare workers.

The WHO has clarified that Cape Verde lacks the capacity to handle such an operation, making the Canary Islands the nearest viable location with the necessary infrastructure. Oceanwide Expeditions, the cruise operator, emphasized that Spain has both a moral and legal obligation to assist the passengers, which include several Spanish citizens. The Canary Islands, a key arrival point for migrants from West Africa, will now serve as the temporary refuge for the affected individuals.

During a press conference held shortly after 6pm local time (1900 GMT), Cape Verde’s National Director of Health, Angela Gomes, announced that evacuations would commence in the coming hours. Earlier, the Dutch Foreign Ministry confirmed preparations for the medical evacuation of three individuals to the Netherlands. Hantavirus infections typically occur through contact with infected rodents or their excretions, but the WHO has raised concerns about possible rare human-to-human transmission among close contacts on board the MV Hondius.

Maria Van Kerkhove, the WHO’s director of epidemic and pandemic preparedness, stated that there may be some transmission between individuals sharing cabins or in close relationships, such as spouses. The MV Hondius was en route from Ushuaia, Argentina, to Cape Verde when the outbreak occurred. Van Kerkhove reassured passengers that the WHO is collaborating with the ship’s operators and the passengers’ home countries, acknowledging their fear and stress.

While human-to-human transmission is uncommon, the WHO reiterated that the risk to the general public remains low, as hantavirus is primarily spread through rodent contact. However, infections are often deadly, with the strain prevalent in the Americas causing severe lung and heart damage, resulting in a nearly 40% mortality rate. The European and Asian strains primarily affect the kidneys, with mortality rates ranging from 1% to 15%.

Early symptoms are frequently misdiagnosed as other common viruses, and no specific treatments exist for hantavirus infections. Previous outbreaks of the Andes strain, which may be involved in this case, have shown limited spread among close contacts. Testing is ongoing, and the WHO is expected to confirm the virus strain within days





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