Lynette Bolton Undergoes Lumpectomy in Cancer Battle, Shares Emotional Update

Lynette Bolton, television presenter and wife of former AFL star Jude Bolton, has undergone a lumpectomy following her cancer diagnosis. She documented her journey, including chemotherapy before Christmas, and expressed gratitude for the outpouring of support from family, friends, and the sports community.

Champion Jude Bolton has had a tumor removed from her breast in her ongoing battle with cancer. Lynette, the star of Channel 7 's Travel Oz show, started chemotherapy six days before Christmas last year after she was diagnosed.

Since then she has documented her journey and revealed Friday morning she has just had a lumpectomy, or partial mastectomy. Now we play the waiting game, waiting on the official pathology results, she said while sharing a photo of herself from her hospital bed. Thank you EVERYONE for your beautiful messages. One thing this journey has taught me is just how loved and supported we can be when we allow people in.

Thank you for carrying me through this surgery and through the last six months. Jude, who was famously tough throughout his 325 AFL games for Sydney, also shared an emotional message on social media. Surgery done. So proud of the way you're still smiling throughout this shitty experience, he said.

You have so much support and love behind you Lynette. Be the first to know: Channel 7 sports presenter Hamish McLachlan said: Super woman. Super husband. Super family.

Super people. Love to you all. You will get through it together. X. Celebrity and influencer Lana Wilkinson said: You are a weapon Lynette.

Jude Bolton's former teammates and famous rivals such as Michael O'Loughlin, Brett Kirk, Joel Selwood, Nick Davis, Brent Staker, and Ryan Fitzgerald also showed their support. In April this year Lynette shared an image of herself on Facebook, with her hairless head kissing Jude. In February this year Lynette spoke to Channel 7's Sunrise about her health battle. We're not unique, lots of people are going through it, she said.

I'm really trying to stay positive and what I love, the people going through the same thing I just want them to understand that this can be quite a lonely thing, even if you are surrounded by people, so I really do appreciate the people that we have connected with and just let them know that we're here for you as well





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Lynette Bolton Cancer Lumpectomy Jude Bolton AFL Travel Oz Channel 7 Chemotherapy Social Media Support Partial Mastectomy

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