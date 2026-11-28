Corey Rocchiccioli has ended Nathan Lyon's 13-year reign as Australia's first-choice spinner, with the veteran among three players axed for the Test series against New Zealand. Jack Clayton is also named in a 13-man squad.

Australia has unveiled a 13-man squad for the home Test series against New Zealand, with Western Australian off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli replacing Nathan Lyon as the first-choice spinner.

Lyon, the nation's second-leading Test wicket-taker of all time, has been axed after 13 years as Australia's premier tweaker. The 145-Test veteran took six wickets at an average of 43.67 in the recent series loss to South Africa and was left out for the second Test in Gqeberha. Selectors also dropped Cooper Connolly and Marnus Labuschagne from the team that lost the series decider to South Africa in Cape Town four weeks ago.

Also read Corey Rocchiccioli Replaces Nathan Lyon in Australia Test Squad for New Zealand Series

Steve Smith Returns To Australian Squad

Beau Webster was overlooked entirely after being dropped for that Cape Town loss, having played Australia's previous five Tests. Steve Smith is fit again and returns to the squad. The four-Test series begins in Perth on December 9. Selectors have left one spot open, to be filled after the sixth round of the Sheffield Shield.

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They also have the flexibility to change the squad between Tests given it is a home summer. Queensland batter Jack Clayton and Rocchiccioli are both named in their first Test squads. Rocchiccioli, 29, has taken 18 wickets at 33.88 from five Shield matches for Western Australia this season. He also showed all-round ability with a century against Tasmania last week.

His ability to extract bounce and familiarity with Perth conditions could prove vital if selectors opt for a frontline spinner in the opener. However, Australia may choose Scott Boland as one of four quicks instead.

George Bailey Explains Nathan Lyon Axing

"Corey has been a strong performer in domestic cricket for the past few seasons and has traits that are well suited to Australian conditions," chairman of selectors George Bailey said. Bailey also addressed Lyon's axing: "Nathan has not quite had the impact we would like with the ball in recent matches. We also know he has an extraordinary record and his experience, knowledge and skill can still be valuable to the program we have moving forward.

" Lyon has been Australia's first-choice spinner since being recalled midway through the 2013 Ashes, after briefly being dropped for Ashton Agar. He has formed part of every Australian Test squad since his debut tour of Sri Lanka in 2011. At 39, serious questions now surround his Test future. Lyon wants to play in next year's tours of India and England and remains determined to fight back into the side.

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He has since returned to the Sheffield Shield, taking seven wickets at 43.28 for NSW across two matches. Lyon's axing raises doubts over whether Test cricket's most successful bowling quartet in history will take the field together again, alongside Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Queensland leg-spinner Mitch Swepson could consider himself unlucky to miss out, having taken a competition-leading 24 wickets at 16.91 from the same number of Shield appearances as Rocchiccioli this season.

Jack Clayton Earns Test Squad Call Up

Clayton's selection rewards a prolific start to the domestic summer. The left-hander's 449 runs at 74.83 earned him a call-up and put him on the cusp of a Test debut. He was chosen ahead of NSW's Sam Konstas, who has 479 runs at 68.43, and South Australia's Jake Weatherald, who has 509 runs at 56.56.

"Jack is a well-organised player who has performed consistently for an extended period," Bailey said. "His game is well suited to complement the rest of the batting order. " The omissions of Connolly and Webster mean Clayton is every chance of debuting in a reconfigured top seven. There was also no room in the squad for Matthew Kuhnemann, Nic Maddinson or Sam Harper.

Selectors had already announced Labuschagne would not be picked. The 13-man squad includes Pat Cummins (capt), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Jack Clayton, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Michael Neser, Matthew Renshaw, Corey Rocchiccioli, Steve Smith and Mitchell Starc. The decision to overlook Lyon represents one of the most significant selection calls in years. It could deprive one of the country's greatest bowlers of a farewell in front of family, friends and home crowds.

Lyon is likely to come into calculations for Australia's five-Test tour of India in January and February, where his vast experience and record remain valuable to the program moving forward. For now, Rocchiccioli is in line to make his Test debut on home turf in Perth.