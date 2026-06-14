Lyon says AFL deliberate in scheduling clash with World Cup, Giants coach admits selection error

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon believes the AFL intentionally scheduled the Saints vs Giants game during the World Cup match, resulting in a low crowd of 17,748. Meanwhile, Giants coach Adam Kingsley conceded he made a mistake bringing back Jesse Hogan.

St Kilda coach Ross Lyon has claimed the AFL deliberately scheduled his team's match against the GWS Giants to coincide with the Socceroos' World Cup game, resulting in a modest crowd of 17,748 at the venue.

Lyon, speaking after the Saints secured an eight-point win over the Giants, expressed his view that the fixture was intentionally placed to clash with the World Cup event. He remarked that while the logic of such a decision was debatable, it was clearly deliberate. Lyon appreciated the attitude that the AFL is the premier competition and that fans would still attend, but he also noted that the team needs to win more often to draw bigger crowds.

He referenced previous matches between the two sides in Canberra that attracted only around 3,000 spectators even without a competing World Cup broadcast, indicating that the current turnout was relatively acceptable. Lyon declined to place too much emphasis on the Socceroos factor, stating that it was not a variable he could validate. On the other side, Giants coach Adam Kingsley admitted he got a key selection call wrong by including Jesse Hogan, who was returning from a hip adductor injury.

Hogan finished the game with one goal and 10 disposals in 86% of game time, and Kingsley conceded that the forward did not impact the contest as hoped. Kingsley acknowledged that Hogan had missed significant football and that it was difficult to slot back into the lineup and perform immediately, especially as a key forward who draws constant defensive attention.

He revealed that playing Hogan in the VFL had been discussed, but the team ultimately opted to give him senior game time due to his quality and potential to influence the game. Looking ahead, Kingsley remains optimistic about Hogan's ability to regain form and contribute to the team's success. The game itself was characterized by a stark contrast in goal-kicking efficiency. St Kilda converted 55% of their inside-50 entries into scores, while the Giants managed just 42%.

Kingsley highlighted this disparity as the defining factor in the match. He praised the Saints' forwards, particularly Ryan and Sharman, for their exceptional performance, collectively kicking 10 goals. He also noted that while his team restricted St Kilda's total entries to a reasonable level, they did not defend them effectively once the ball entered the forward zone. Kingsley added that the Giants failed to take their own opportunities in front of goal.

Reflecting on the season, Kingsley stated that the team's 6-7 record paints an accurate picture of their inconsistent performance, but he believes the squad is capable of better. The Giants will need to demonstrate that capability in their upcoming games as they aim to climb the ladder and challenge for finals contention





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AFL St Kilda Saints GWS Giants Ross Lyon Adam Kingsley

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