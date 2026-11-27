Australia will omit veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon from its squad for the opening Test against New Zealand, though he remains in the frame for the five-Test tour of India in January and February.

Australia will leave veteran off-spinner Nathan Lyon out of its squad for the opening Test against New Zealand next month, with selectors set to confirm the decision when the squad is announced on Saturday.

The 39-year-old Lyon has taken 577 wickets in 145 Tests since making his debut in 2011. He is Australia's second-highest Test wicket-taker behind Shane Warne and has been a cornerstone of the side for the best part of 15 years. Cricket sources, speaking on the condition of anonymity due to the sensitive nature of discussions, have told this masthead that Lyon's name will not be included when Australia names its squad on Saturday.

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Nathan Lyon Test career at crossroads

The omission marks a significant turning point for Lyon, whose decorated Test career is now at a distinct crossroads. After being selected in every Test for Australia since 2013 when fit, he has suffered a series of recent setbacks. Lyon was left out of the team for the third Test against the West Indies in Kingston last year. He was then omitted from the side for the second Ashes Test against England at the Gabba.

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Selectors also snubbed the veteran off-spinner for the second Test against South Africa last month. Lyon took six wickets from two Tests in the recent South Africa series at an average of 43.7. Despite those omissions, Lyon remains very much in the selection frame for the five-Test tour of India coming up in January and February, given the importance of spin on subcontinental wickets. Australia could play up to three spinners during that series.

His recent calendar-year bowling averages demonstrate continued competence. The figures were 24.95 in 2023, 22.69 in 2024 and 25.31 in 2025, suggesting his exclusion for the New Zealand match is a strategic decision rather than a reflection of poor overall performance. Australia will officially name their squad on Saturday. Fans and analysts await further details on the players who will replace Lyon in the lineup for the opening Test.

Major shift in Australian Test selection

The move represents a major shift in Australian Test selection. Lyon's potential absence from this specific series highlights the competitive nature of the national team and underscores the selectors' willingness to make changes based on form and opposition. The upcoming New Zealand series will serve as a critical test for the remaining bowlers, who must step up to fill the void left by one of Australia's most successful players.

While Lyon's legacy is secure, his place in the current lineup is no longer guaranteed. Further updates regarding the squad composition and player reactions are expected to follow shortly after the announcement.