M.J. Bale Faces Legal Action Over Alleged Unlawful Redundancy of Executive on Parental Leave

Former M.J. Bale head of retail Phebe Bartle is pursuing legal action against the Australian menswear brand, alleging she was made redundant days before returning from maternity leave in a case that may challenge the retailer's B-Corp certification. Bartle seeks damages exceeding $200,000 and claims unlawful adverse action, discrimination, and breaches of national employment standards.

A senior leader at Australian menswear brand M.J. Bale has launched legal action accusing the retailer of unlawfully sacking her. Former head of retail and customer relations Phebe Bartle alleges she was made redundant days before her scheduled return from parental leave.

Bartle led a national team of more than 450 people and was responsible for M.J. Bale sales and profitability. In September, five months into maternity leave, the company claimed her role was redundant and said it was seeking a flatter organisational structure. In her legal action, Bartle is seeking damages exceeding $200,000 as well as compensation, penalties, and an order that could threaten M.J.

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Bale B-Corp certification. B-Corp status signals high standards of corporate social responsibility. Bartle alleges unlawful adverse action, discrimination based on family responsibilities and pregnancy, and breaches of national employment standards. Crucially, she claims M.J.

Bale failed to follow legal requirements for making someone on parental leave redundant by not properly consulting her about decisions affecting her role. Her case relies on general protections under the act because her salary of more than $250,000 prevented a standard unfair dismissal claim. Bartle also claims the redundancy was not an operational necessity and that she was not offered a comparably senior role despite new positions being created and filled during her leave, alongside new international redeployment opportunities.

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The legal action coincides with growth and international expansion for the Sydney-headquartered business. This month, the company first overseas physical store is expected to open in London, near the historic Saville Row tailoring district. It is also eyeing a Vietnam office to support its operations. Founded in 2009, M.J.

Bale now employs nearly 400 full-time equivalent staff across 90 stores and dozens more department store concessions, according to its most recent corporate regulator filings. Many employees are part-time or casual retail staff, resulting in the higher headcount Bartle was responsible for. In the 2025 financial year, net profit after tax grew 23 per cent to $4.35 million, from $103.94 million in total revenue. The company remains in private hands, with founder Matt Jensen the largest shareholder.

M.J. Bale Expansion and Legal Claims

There are about 90 M.J. Bale stores in Australia and plans for international expansion. In a Fair Work Commission application foreshadowing court proceedings, Bartle, an M.J. Bale employee since 2019 who previously took maternity leave in 2021, claims the business failed to honour a return to work guarantee for staff on parental leave.

She commenced this latest leave in March after the birth of her second child, Sofia. Eager to return to routine, the 43-year-old began negotiating her return in July, holding discussions and then face-to-face meetings with management from August. During a follow-up meeting, she was informed a company-wide operational review could affect her role. By September 9, the company confirmed her September 22 return date and unchanged pay rate.

Bartle agreed to a staged resumption of initially three days weekly, increasing to four by October, before returning full-time for November holiday shopping period. However, on September 17, at a meeting with M.J. Bale management, Bartle was told her role was redundant. A formal redundancy letter was sent to her on September 21, dated September 18.

Bartle claims M.J. Bale then reclassified her August and early September return to work meetings and calls as job consultations, a statutory requirement to legally make someone on parental leave redundant. She also believes her flexible working requests factored into the redundancy. M.J.

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Bale denies this. After informing her of the redundancy, the business suggested she apply for a junior regional manager role, three levels below her executive-level status. Bartle said this amounted to a failure to offer a comparable role as required by law, but M.J. Bale noted this was its attempt to explore redeployment opportunities as required under the act.

In M.J. Bale response to claims, seen in emails sent by Harmers Workplace Lawyers representing the retailer to Bartle representative Hector Douglas HR Legal, the company said its consultations with her were genuine. It said the decision to make the role redundant came after seeing how the business was able to function during her five-month parental leave absence. The retailer lawyers said: Having reviewed how the changed structure was operating, M.J.

M.J. Bale Defends Flatter Structure

Bale concluded that a separate layer of retail leadership between the chief operating officer and the state managers was no longer required. M.J. Bale decided to retain this flatter structure on an ongoing basis as it allowed faster decision making, gave the state managers direct access to the chief operating officer and reduced management costs. Tony Pick, a principal at Hector Douglas representing Bartle, questioned M.J.

Bale view that his client role was redundant given their announced growth plans. M.J. Bale is literally expanding internationally and yet it is getting rid of Phebe literally on the eve of her return date, Pick said. Bartle is seeking an order for M.J.

Bale to submit details of her case to B-Corp governing body to reconsider its certification for the retailer, given its alleged breaches of employment standards. Companies who treat working mums like this should not be allowed to crow about their ESG credentials, Pick said. Bartle said M.J. Bale actions had led her to one conclusion.

Fundamentally I felt they did not want me back. She described her former employer alleged attempt to characterise her return to work talks as statutory consultations as dirty tactics. I have just had a little girl and at the end of the day I want to make the world a better place for her, she said of her decision to fight her dismissal. When we talk about gender equality, do we really mean it?