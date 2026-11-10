M John Harrison Wins 2026 Booker Prize at 81, Becomes Oldest Winner

M John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his novel The End of Everything, becoming the oldest winner in the prize's history at 81 and the first to emerge from the science fiction world.

M John Harrison has won the 2026 Booker Prize for his novel The End of Everything, becoming the oldest ever winner of the award at 81 years old.

Harrison First Science Fiction Booker Winner

The prize is worth 50,000 British pounds, equivalent to about 95,000 US dollars. Harrison is the first Booker winner to have emerged from the bona fide science fiction world, according to the Booker Prize Foundation. Gaby Wood, chief executive of the Booker Prize Foundation, described the result as a historic win for a writer whose decades of work are lightly worn on every page.

Also read Oscar Piastri and Mark Webber End Management Agreement After 2026 F1 Season

She said that while plenty of previous winners had dabbled in science fiction, Harrison was the first to come from a genuine SF background. The win is also the first for Serpent's Tail, an imprint of the independent publisher Profile Books, and its fifth nomination. The End of Everything is set a few decades from now, on the Kent coast, years after a disaster nobody can properly account for.

It follows Phillip Tennent and his ageing aunt Marnie as they attempt to survive alongside the looming threat of the mysterious iGhetti. These are vast, shape-changing beings whose origins and intentions are never explained. The novel opens as scavenger Phillip finds a bundle on the beach. He takes the artefact, a biological gadget discarded by the invading iGhetti, to the home of his artist aunt Marnie, whose memory is failing.

Advertisement

Marnie is immediately wary of the bundle, which to her seems to be growing in size as they speak. At 198 pages, it was the shortest book on the shortlist. Harrison was born in Rugby, Warwickshire, in 1945. He sold his first story in 1965 and spent most of the 1970s running the books pages of the speculative fiction magazine New Worlds.

M John Harrison Literary Career Awards

Alongside his novels he has written five short story collections and the anti-memoir Wish I Was Here, published in 2023. His novel Climbers took the Boardman Tasker prize for mountain literature in 1989. Nova Swing won the Arthur C Clarke award in 2007, and The Sunken Land Begins to Rise Again won the Goldsmiths prize in 2020. Nova Swing also won the Philip K Dick Award.

Harrison was a judge for the Booker Prize in 2022, though he had never been shortlisted before this year. Harrison described The End of Everything as a disaster story in which the disaster is the failure to comprehend. He said the aliens arrive as incomers from another dimension, paralleling the gentrification of places like the UK's south-east coast.

He admitted to passing on to the reader some of the puzzlement and confusion of the characters, but said he hoped the issues were transparent. Among those issues, he said, are the collapse of rationality that comes with Trumpism and the internet. He also said that every time he was tempted to provide a rationale, he told himself that putting an explanation in would mean writing science fiction, which was the last thing he wanted to do.

He told the BBC last month that he had spent his career trying to shift the balance between genre and literary fiction. Harrison said he had been working for 40 to 50 years to shift that balance, both as a novelist and as a critic. He asked why a well written work of SF should not be considered literary fiction.

Advertisement

His win marks a rare moment of mainstream recognition for a writer long revered by his peers but at the margins of literary fiction. In a rave review for the Guardian, Michel Faber said the book exposes the terrifying insecurity of life right now, but warned that it will not be for everyone. Mary Beard, the classicist who chaired the judges, said the decision was unanimous and reached after a full day of discussion.

Judges Describe Post-Apocalyptic Book Themes

She described The End of Everything as the politics of now seen through the lens of the future. She said one main point of the book is that if or when such an apocalypse comes it will be incomprehensible, and the old rules will not matter either. Beard called it a book that turns you upside down, raises a wry smile, and surprisingly, given the subject matter, leaves you with a twinge of optimism.

She added that the book was unanimously chosen by the judges. Beard noted that the i in iGhetti hints at something digital, but you cannot be sure. Wood described the book's post-apocalyptic landscape as Large Language Model-dotted. The judging panel also included Pulp frontman Jarvis Cocker, authors Patricia Lockwood and Raymond Antrobus, and Guardian journalist Rebecca Liu.

They considered 163 books published in the UK or Ireland between 1 October 2025 and 30 September 2026. Beard told ABC Arts the judges did not deliberately set out to acknowledge speculative fiction as literature to be rewarded where it has not generally been recognised in mainstream literary prizes before. Instead, she said it was a recognition of what some people would see as the blindingly obvious: you find great books in every genre.

Booker Shortlist Competitors And Winners

Beard said she hopes the Booker shortlist will make people laugh, scream and change the way they see the world. The End of Everything bested the latest books from two previous Booker winners, Douglas Stuart and Marlon James, as well as two-time shortlistee Elizabeth Strout and two other English authors who are also poets, Luke Kennard and Rebecca Perry. Hungarian-British author David Szalay won last year with Flesh.

Other recent winners include Samantha Harvey's Orbital, Paul Lynch's Prophet Song and Shehan Karunatilaka's The Seven Moons of Maali Almeida. Margaret Atwood shared the prize in 2019 for The Testaments. Harrison's win demonstrates how the Booker Prize has expanded to be more inclusive of genre fiction over its 60-year history.