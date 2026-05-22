M5 Tunnel Repaired After Truck Strikes Sprinklers

A truck set off multiple sprinklers in the M5 tunnel this morning, resulting in one southbound lane being temporarily closed. The incident occurred when a truck travelling in lane 1 struck multiple overhead sprinkler heads, causing the system to activate. Repairs have been completed, and all lanes of the tunnel have since been safely re-opened. The driver of the vehicle is assisting authorities.

A truck set off multiple sprinklers in the M5 tunnel this morning. Repaired quicker than expected, Transport for NSW managed to reopen all lanes of the tunnel within a couple of hours of an incident where a truck travelling in lane 1 struck multiple overhead sprinkler heads, causing the system to activate.

The driver of the vehicle is assisting authorities. Maintenance crews will undertake repair work to replace the damaged sprinkler heads outside of peak travel times. This incident resulted in one southbound lane being temporarily closed





9NewsAUS / 🏆 10. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

M5 Tunnel Sprinklers Repairs Route 5 Transcript

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Man Dies in Southwest New South Wales Multi-Vehicle CrashA man has died in a multi-vehicle crash in southwest New South Wales, near the Victorian border town of Mildura. The incident involved a van rear-ending another vehicle, causing it to collide with a truck travelling the opposite direction. Another 22-year-old man escaped injuries after a truck rollover in the same area earlier today.

Read more »

Volvo CEO thinks buyers will return to wagonsWagons only made up five per cent of Volvo's global sales in 2025, but the brand's CEO is forecasting some light at the end of the tunnel.

Read more »

Hungry Jacks announces multi-year delivery partnership with Uber EatsHungry Jack's has appointed Uber Eats as its sole third-party delivery partner in Australia in an exclusive multi-year deal.

Read more »

Train slams into truck after tipper truck rolls onto tracks in GuildfordA train full of passengers hit a tipper truck with two trailers that had rolled onto the tracks in Guildford, despite boom gates being closed and warning bells sounding.

Read more »