Macklemore says nine US arenas refused to book Free Palestine benefit tour

Rapper Macklemore said nine US arenas refused to book his Free Palestine benefit tour after he was removed from Ed Sheeran's stadium tour in September over his public support of Palestinians.

Rapper Macklemore said on Saturday that nine arenas in the United States refused to book him for a Free Palestine benefit tour he had planned.

He made the claim in a social media post after being removed from Ed Sheeran's stadium tour in September over his public support of Palestinians. Macklemore, whose real name is Benjamin Haggerty, wrote that in mid-September, after being removed from Sheeran's tour, his team contacted arenas in the United States and received available dates through the end of the year. But once they found out these were his benefit shows for Palestine, those dates were suddenly off the table.

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He named nine venues: Madison Square Garden, Barclays Center and UBS Arena in New York; Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey; Intuit Dome, Kia Forum and Crypto.com Arena in and around Los Angeles; Chase Center Arena in San Francisco; and Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, his hometown. A spokesperson for Madison Square Garden said the venue has some of the busiest venues in the world with extremely limited availability and that Macklemore is not an arena-level act.

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Macklemore Names Nine US Arenas

A spokesperson for Kia Forum said the venue had no comment. None of the other venues responded to requests for comment. Macklemore was removed from Sheeran's tour after he appeared at two shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in early September. During those shows, he made a brief speech in support of the occupied West Bank and performed Hind's Hall, his protest song against Israel's conduct of the war in the Gaza Strip.

The song came in response to the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7, 2023, and in it Macklemore accuses Israel of genocide. Macklemore said that owners of the venues where the Sheeran tour had been scheduled demanded he be removed. Robert Kraft, whose company owns the New England Patriots and Gillette Stadium outside Boston, said that his venues do not allow hate speech and that Macklemore's statements at MetLife had crossed that line.

Sheeran claimed that US venues told him they would refuse to host the show if the rapper continued as the tour's supporting act. Sheeran said he had played no part in the decision. After Sheeran said he had played no part in the decision, every other musician associated with his tour, including opening acts and his backing band, dropped out in solidarity with Macklemore. Sheeran continued the tour, at first alone and then picking up other musicians.

Macklemore's removal renewed debate about the power of billionaires to control free speech and the power of artists to resist it. In his statement, Macklemore said he no longer cared about burning bridges with music industry top dogs. He said the intimidation, manipulation and suppression he experienced are part of how those in power keep entertainers quiet. He said it is their main tactic to keep us in line, and added: Shut up and dribble, or you will be punished.

He said he is three years past giving two shits about maintaining any relationships, business or personal, with anyone that is not riding for a Free Palestine. He also said: We live in a country that prides itself on freedom of speech. Yet we have reached a point where a handful of billionaires can decide which causes are acceptable, which voices are welcome and which human lives are worth defending.

Free Palestine Benefit Tour Plans

He said he would rather lose every opportunity in this industry than spend another day protecting people who value their business relationships with Israel more than they value Palestinian human life. Macklemore said he dreams of a world where saying Free Palestine is not controversial. He said it is expected, and where artists value their freedom of speech and collective liberation more than their brand deals. He pointed to his shows in Europe to prove public support.

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In late October, he played arena shows in London, Paris and Dublin as part of a benefit tour. He said three sold-out arenas and tens of thousands of people from different backgrounds, religions and walks of life stood together. More than forty artists and speakers put their names and platforms behind Palestinian liberation. He said that for all the attempts to paint this movement as one rooted in hatred, what filled those rooms was love.

When that European tour was announced, representatives of Macklemore said they expected additional dates to be booked in the US, but none were. Though Macklemore has never been a stadium-level touring attraction, he has maintained a steady fan base for years. In October, he played a solo concert at Red Rocks Amphitheatre, near Morrison, Colorado.

Political Mood And Future Shows

Macklemore went on to say that the political mood of the US was changing in the wake of the Democrats sweeping the midterm elections this week. He wrote: The tides are turning. He said that just three nights ago, Abdul El-Sayed won his Senate race on a platform that included ending the genocide in Gaza and stopping U.S. arms sales to Israel. AIPAC spent 42m dollars trying to defeat him, and they still could not win.

He said the trouble with buying power is believing you have bought the people too. The billionaires depend on our silence and complicity. They forget that we buy their tickets, we fill their arenas, we build their empires, and we have the power to bring them down. Macklemore said there will be more shows for Palestine.

He said: We will keep working with other artists and organizers, continuing where we left off in Europe. We will probably just take that shit outside where it belonged in the first place. He said their commitment to raising funds and standing in solidarity with the Palestinian people remains the same. He ended by saying: They may own the arenas